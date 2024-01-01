Vessel Tracking

Distant Water Fisheries Development Act
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 15
(1) A distant water fishery operator shall install a fishing vessel monitoring system on the permitted fishing vessel under Article 6 (1) prior to departing from port. <Amended by Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013> (2) An operator of a overseas cargo transportation business who has been registered as a fishery products transportation business pursuant to Article 24 (2) of the Marine Transportation Act shall install a fishing vessel monitoring system. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (3) Requirements for vessel monitoring systems under paragraphs (1) and (2) and other matters shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015>