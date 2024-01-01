Vessel Tracking

Distant Water Fisheries Development Act

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 15

    PDF (page 13)Source URL

    (1) A distant water fishery operator shall install a fishing vessel monitoring system on the permitted fishing vessel under Article 6 (1) prior to departing from port. <Amended by Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013> (2) An operator of a overseas cargo transportation business who has been registered as a fishery products transportation business pursuant to Article 24 (2) of the Marine Transportation Act shall install a fishing vessel monitoring system. <Newly Inserted by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (3) Requirements for vessel monitoring systems under paragraphs (1) and (2) and other matters shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 8852, Feb. 29, 2008; Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015>

Fishing Vessel Act

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 5-2

    PDF Source URL
    Translated text:

    (1) In order to ensure the safe operation of fishing vessels,fishing vessels falling under subparagraph 1 (a) or (b) of Article 2 (fishing vessels engaged in inland waters fishing under the Inland Waters Fisheries Act, etc.,as prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries ) The owner of a fishing vessel ( excluding specified fishing vessels)must install and operate a device that automatically transmits the location of the fishing vessel (hereinafter referred to as “fishing vessel location transmitting device”) in accordance with the standards prescribed by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. However, the Commissioner of the Coast Guard may set standards if necessary for rapid response in the event of a marine accident and automation of reporting of fishing vessel departure and arrival. <Amended 2013. 3. 23., 2014. 11. 19., 2017. 7. 26., 2018. 12. 31.> (2) If the wireless equipment pursuant to Article 5, Paragraph 1 has the function of a fishing vessel location transmitting device, it is deemed to be equipped with a fishing vessel location transmitting device. (3) If the fishing vessel location transmitting device is broken or lost, the owner or captain of the fishing vessel under paragraph (1) shall report the fact to the Commissioner of the Coast Guard without delay and then repair or repair the fishing boat location transmitting device for normal operation by the deadline prescribed by Presidential Decree. Measures such as reinstallation must be taken. <Amended 2014. 11. 19., 2017. 7. 26., 2017. 10. 31., 2020. 2. 18.> (4) The state or local government may support all or part of the installation costs within the budget for the owner of a fishing vessel who installs a fishing vessel location transmitting device.

Fishing Vessels Act

Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?

  • Article 5-2

    PDF (pages 3-4)Source URL

    (1) In order to ensure the safe navigation of a fishing vessel, the owner of each fishing vessel prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries shall equipe his/her fishing vessel with an automatic identification system which automatically provides information about the location of the vessel (hereinafter referred to as "AIS equipment") and operate such AIS equipment in accordance with the criteria set by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: Provided, That if necessary for the rapid response to marine accidents and the automatic reporting for port entry and departure, such criteria may be otherwise prescribed by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (2) If a fishing vessel is equipped with radio equipment specified in Article 5 (1) which has the same function as that of AIS equipment, the fishing vessel shall be deemed equipped with AIS equipment. (3) If AIS equipment is malfunctioning or lost, the owner or captain of the fishing vessel having such AIS equipment under paragraph (1) shall report such fact to the Minister of Public Safety and Security without delay. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (4) The State or a local government may fully or partially subsidize the ower of a fishing vessel who installs AIS equipment in his/her vessel within budgetary limits. (5) Matters necessary for methods of, procedures for, etc. reporting under paragraph (3) shall be determined by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014>

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 5-2

    PDF (pages 3-4)Source URL

    (1) In order to ensure the safe navigation of a fishing vessel, the owner of each fishing vessel prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries shall equipe his/her fishing vessel with an automatic identification system which automatically provides information about the location of the vessel (hereinafter referred to as "AIS equipment") and operate such AIS equipment in accordance with the criteria set by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: Provided, That if necessary for the rapid response to marine accidents and the automatic reporting for port entry and departure,such criteria may be otherwise prescribed by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (2) If a fishing vessel is equipped with radio equipment specified in Article 5 (1) which has the same function as that of AIS equipment, the fishing vessel shall be deemed equipped with AIS equipment. (3) If AIS equipment is malfunctioning or lost, the owner or captain of the fishing vessel having such AIS equipment under paragraph (1) shall report such fact to the Minister of Public Safety and Security without delay. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (4) The State or a local government may fully or partially subsidize the ower of a fishing vessel who installs AIS equipment in his/her vessel within budgetary limits. (5) Matters necessary for methods of, procedures for, etc. reporting under paragraph (3) shall be determined by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014>