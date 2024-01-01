Vessel Tracking

(1) In order to ensure the safe navigation of a fishing vessel, the owner of each fishing vessel prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries shall equipe his/her fishing vessel with an automatic identification system which automatically provides information about the location of the vessel (hereinafter referred to as "AIS equipment") and operate such AIS equipment in accordance with the criteria set by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: Provided, That if necessary for the rapid response to marine accidents and the automatic reporting for port entry and departure, such criteria may be otherwise prescribed by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013; Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (2) If a fishing vessel is equipped with radio equipment specified in Article 5 (1) which has the same function as that of AIS equipment, the fishing vessel shall be deemed equipped with AIS equipment. (3) If AIS equipment is malfunctioning or lost, the owner or captain of the fishing vessel having such AIS equipment under paragraph (1) shall report such fact to the Minister of Public Safety and Security without delay. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014> (4) The State or a local government may fully or partially subsidize the ower of a fishing vessel who installs AIS equipment in his/her vessel within budgetary limits. (5) Matters necessary for methods of, procedures for, etc. reporting under paragraph (3) shall be determined by the Minister of Public Safety and Security. <Amended by Act No. 12844, Nov. 19, 2014>