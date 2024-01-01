Ongevallenwet G.B. 1947 z.l.g. bij S.B. 2007 no.26 (Industrial Accidents Act G.B. 1947 as amended by S.B. 2007 no.26)
The law indemnifies the worker and his/her family against financial consequences of industrial accidents and occupational diseases. These accidents related to or in the course of employment include fatal injuries, but also the more gradual development of sickness because of the performed labour.