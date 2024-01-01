Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Ongevallenwet G.B. 1947 z.l.g. bij S.B. 2007 no.26 (Industrial Accidents Act G.B. 1947 as amended by S.B. 2007 no.26)

What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?

    The law indemnifies the worker and his/her family against financial consequences of industrial accidents and occupational diseases. These accidents related to or in the course of employment include fatal injuries, but also the more gradual development of sickness because of the performed labour.

Veiligheidsvoorschrift nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183 (Safety regulation nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183)

    This regulation prescribes some measures regarding first aid. These include the availability of an emergency compartment kit at site, certified persons entrusted with first aid and where the work involves the risk of drowning, efficient and visible means for rescue (swimming jackets, lifeboats, etc.) should be readily available.