Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Royal Ordinance on Fisheries (No.2) B.E.2017

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 22

    Section 96 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 96: When a fishing vessel has been authorized to berth at a port pursuant to Section 95 and has completed berthing, a request for permission for the importation of aquatic animals or aquatic animal products shall be lodged. After such permission has been granted, aquatic animals or aquatic animal products may then be unloaded from the fishing vessel. Such permission shall be deemed a permission issued under the law on animals’ epidemics and other laws under which permits are required for importation. The competent official shall not permit any importation under paragraph one unless the owner of the vessel or the master of the vessel can prove that:(3) the owner of the vessel or the master of the vessel certifies in writing that the flag state shall certify in due course that the aquatic animals are caught in accordance with the regulations of the international organizations concerned.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 67

    No person shall use or have in possession for the purposes of using any of the following fishing gears: (1) a set bag net, a Rua Sai Man bag net or Kan Su Ruan Sai Man bag net, a Li bamboo trap, or any other tool exhibiting a similar character and requiring a similar method; (2) a foldable trap or an elongated collapsible trap (Ai Ngo) with left and right inlets alternating on the sides for the purposes of trapping aquatic animals; (3) a trawl net with the size of the meshes round the bottom part as prescribed by Notification of the Director-General; (4) a push net attached to a motor vessel with the exception of a push net for the catching of krill.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 114

    The following acts shall be regarded as fishing operations constituting severe infringements pursuant to section 113: (1) use of a stateless vessel to engage in a fishing operation pursuant to section 10; (2) fishing without a fishing license or a license for the use of a fishing gear pursuant to section 31, section 32, section 35, section 36 or section 48; (3) failure to comply with section 81; (4) preparing a fishing logbook or reporting a fishing operation based on a false document or destroying a document or evidence related to the commission of an offense;

  • Article 24 (1)

    Section 112 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 112. In the event that an owner of a fishing vessel port, fish market operator or owner of a vessel registered as a transhipment vessel who violates or fails to comply with this Royal Ordinance, Ministerial Regulation, Notification or Regulation issued under this Royal Ordinance, the Director-General shall have the power to order the revocation of registration.”

  • Article 25/1

    The text in (2) of section 114 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “(2) undertaking a fishing operation without a fishing license or without a license to use a fishing gear under section 31, section 32, section 36 or section 48.” Section 25/1/1. The text in (6) of section 114 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “(6) modification of a fishing gear under section 42, undertaking a fishing operation which is inconsistent with the conditions set out in a license under section 43, or use of a prohibited fishing gear pursuant to section 67, section 68, section 69 or section 71(1).

Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E.2558 (2015)

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 5

    International organisation’ means a Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (RFMO) established for the purposes of fisheries conservation and management.

  • Article 48

    Any person wishing to use a Thai vessel for the purposes of fishing outside Thai waters shall submit an application for a license to fish outside Thai waters to the Director-General or a person designated by the Director-General. The issuance of a license pursuant to paragraph one shall be executed specifically for a particular fishing vessel. The number and types of fishing gears authorized for the purposes of fishing operation shall also be specified on the license. If an applicant wishes to engage in a fishing operation in an area under the jurisdiction of coastal state, the DirectorGeneral or a person designated by the Director-General may accord authorization therefor only when the applicant is able to present proof of a right to engage in fishing operations in the waters of any such coastal state, and when there is clear evidence that the applicant for the license is in a position to comply with the laws, rules and measures of the coastal state or the international organisation concerned.”

  • Article 49

    In the case where the holder of a license for fishing outside Thai waters engages in a fishing operation in an area under the jurisdiction of a coastal state or in an 21 area under the control and responsibility of an international organisation, apart from having to comply with this Royal Ordinance, the licensee shall have to comply with the laws, rules and standards of conservation and fisheries management of any such coastal state or international organisation.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 60

    No person shall use electrical currents for fishing purposes or explosives in a fishing ground. Exemptions to the prohibition on the use of explosives in fishing grounds may be granted for the benefit of public service for which permission in writing must have been obtained from the Director-General, in which case preventive undertakings must have been implemented to preempt undue damage to the aquatic animals concerned.

    The provision under paragraph one shall not apply to the use of explosives for

    the benefit of military public service.

  • Article 61

    No person shall have in possession aquatic animals or aquatic animal products for commercial purposes knowing that these aquatic animals or aquatic animal products are acquired through wrongdoings pursuant to section 58, section 60, or acquired by a serious infringement under section 114, or from a fishing vessel used in IUU fishing as per the list of fishing vessels prohibited from entering the Kingdom pursuant to section 94, or as publicly listed under section 116.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 66

    No person shall catch aquatic mammals, rare aquatic animals or aquatic animals near extinction as prescribed by the Minister or take any such aquatic animal on board a fishing vessel, except where it is necessary to do so in order to save the life thereof.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 81 (2)

    Any person wishing to use a commercial fishing vessel of a size prescribed by the Minister to engage in a fishing operation must undertake the following actions:(2) prepare a fishing logbook, which shall at least comprise data on the types and quantities of aquatic animals caught, points at which the vessels have been anchored, aquatic animal transshipment, sale or discard of the aquatic animals, all of which shall have to be certified as true and accurate by the master of the vessel; the data contained therein shall be reported to the Department of Fisheries at the time intervals and in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Director-General;