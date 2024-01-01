No person shall use electrical currents for fishing purposes or explosives in a fishing ground. Exemptions to the prohibition on the use of explosives in fishing grounds may be granted for the benefit of public service for which permission in writing must have been obtained from the Director-General, in which case preventive undertakings must have been implemented to preempt undue damage to the aquatic animals concerned.

The provision under paragraph one shall not apply to the use of explosives for

the benefit of military public service.