In addition to compliance with the rules provided in this Act, vessel owners and fishing labourers shall comply with minimum requirements as regards work, the performance of duties, accommodation, food, the protection of safety and hygiene while at work on board a fishing vessel and the provision of welfare at work as provided in the law on labour protection, the law on job procurement and protection of job seekers, the law on navigation in Thai waters, the law on foreigners’ working management, the law on fisheries, the law on compensation and the law on labour relations, unless specifically or otherwise provided by this Act. There shall be included in a contract of employment terms and conditions or other arrangements in relation to fishing labourers’ living and working conditions both on board a vessel and on a quay. For the purpose of the execution of the law under paragraph one, it shall be deemed that a vessel owner is the employer and a fishing labourer is the employee. An agency which is responsible for the law under paragraph one shall prepare a report on the amount of cases and operation results to be submitted to the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Labour shall gather information and prepare a report on situations, the amount of cases, operations of agencies concerned and directions for future operation in relation to the protection of labour in fishing work in line with international standards for submission to the Council of Ministers, in accordance with periods of time prescribed by the Minister of Labour.