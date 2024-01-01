Any observer failing to perform their duties pursuant to section 51 or committing malfeasance in order to cause damage to any other person shall be subject to a term of imprisonment of between one month and two years or to a fine of between one hundred thousand baht and two millionbaht, or both.

An observer shall perform the following duties: (1) observe the catching of aquatic animals, the selecting and processing thereof, as well as other activities concerned therewith, and record data found in the observations; (2) compile and record biological information and collect specimen of the aquatic animals caught and any other data useful for the purposes of traceability; (3) prepare a summary report of actions taken pursuant to (1) and (2), to be submitted to the competent official upon berthing of the fishing vessel at a fishing port or when the observer returns to the coast in accordance with the procedures and timeframe prescribed by the Director-General.

A holder of a license to engage in fishing outside Thai waters must have an observer stationed on board the fishing vessel in accordance with the rules prescribed by the coastal state or the international organisation having jurisdiction over the intended area of fishing operation, or as prescribed by the Director-General. An observer shall not be a person already assigned to do any other duty on board a fishing vessel, and shall have other qualifications as prescribed by the Director-General. The rules and procedures of training, as well as the registration of observers shall be as prescribed by the Director-General.

Section 88 and section 89 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 88. The owner of a transhipment vessel having the size specified by notification of the Minister shall undertake the following:Section 88 (5) when undertaking a transhipment of aquatic animals outside Thai waters, an observer shall be present on the transhipment vessel in accordance with the rules of the coastal state or international organization having a jurisdiction over the area which such transhipment vessel enters to fish or other rules prescribed by the Director-General

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.