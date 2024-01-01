Royal Ordinance on Fisheries (No.2) B.E.2017
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 20
Section 88 and section 89 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the following: “Section 88. The owner of a transhipment vessel having the size specified by notification of the Minister shall undertake the following:Section 88 (5) when undertaking a transhipment of aquatic animals outside Thai waters, an observer shall be present on the transhipment vessel in accordance with the rules of the coastal state or international organization having a jurisdiction over the area which such transhipment vessel enters to fish or other rules prescribed by the Director-General