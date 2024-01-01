For the purposes of traceability related to the lawfulness of aquatic animals or aquatic animal products obtained from fisheries activities, parties concerned shall collect and prepare evidence to be used for inspection in accordance with the following rules: (2) the owner or the master of a carrier for the transshipment of aquatic animals or the storage of aquatic animals shall prepare a marine catch transshipment document, and submit a report to the Department of Fisheries as prescribed undersection 88(2).

In addition to compliance with this Royal Ordinance, a fishing vessel registered as a carrier for the transshipment of aquatic animals or as a vessel for the storage of aquatic animals shall also comply with the laws, rules or regulations of a coastal state concerned when transshipping aquatic animals in a sea lying within the jurisdiction of any such coastal state. It shall also comply with the rules or regulations of the relevant international organisation when transshipping aquatic animals on the high seas.

Any person wishing to use a fishing vessel registered as a carrier for the transshipment of aquatic animals or as a vessel for the storage of aquatic animals to transship aquatic animals must take the following actions: (1) having installed a fishing vessel monitoring system and maintained the functionality thereof at all times in accordance with the rules and procedures prescribed by the Director-General; (2) prepare a marine catch transshipment document; the data contained therein shall be certified as true and accurate by the master of the carrier vessel and reported to the Department of Fisheries at the time and in accordance with procedures prescribed by the DirectorGeneral; (3) report every port-in and port-out operation to the Port In‐Port Out Control Centre in accordance with the rules and procedures prescribed by the Director‐General.

No transshipment of aquatic animals shall be made at sea with the exception of a transshipment onto a fishing vessel registered as a carrier for the transshipment of aquatic animals or a vessel for the storage of aquatic animals, in which case the owner or master of the fishing vessel must obtain permission from the a competent official by radio transmission or a similar means of communication as well as submit a transshipment declaration certified as true and accurate by the master of fishing vessel to the competent official after completion of transshipment. An application for permission and the submission of a transshipment declaration shall be in accordance with the rules, procedures and time period prescribed by the DirectorGeneral. The provisions of section 39 shall apply to the registration of a carrier vessel under paragraph one mutatis mutandis. For the purposes of preventing and combatting IUU fishing, the DirectorGeneral shall have the power to prohibit transshipments at sea for certain or all vessels in the specified areas and time periods.

Subject to section 87, no fishing vessel engaged in commercial fishing shall transship or land aquatic animals at any fishing port other than a fishing port pursuant to section 84 or at a site that is a fish market, as designated by Notification of the Director General. The Notification of the Director-General under paragraph one may also specify the fishing vessel size that is allowed to transship or land aquatic animals at particular ports. The owner of a fishing port or a fish market enterprise pursuant to paragraph one shall prepare a marine catch purchasing document in accordance with the form and particulars prescribed by the Director-General. A copy thereof shall be submitted to the Department of Fisheries in accordance with the timeframe and procedures prescribed by the Director-General.

The owner of a fishing port pursuant to section 84 or a fish market entrepreneur shall record data on every fishing vessel berthed at the port, or transshipment or landing of aquatic animals at the port. Such records shall be kept for inspection by the competent official in accordance with the particulars, procedures and timeframe prescribed by the DirectorGeneral

Any person wishing to use a commercial fishing vessel of a size prescribed by the Minister to engage in a fishing operation must undertake the following actions: (2) prepare a fishing logbook, which shall at least comprise data on the types and quantities of aquatic animals caught, points at which the vessels have been anchored, aquatic animal transshipment, sale or discard of the aquatic animals, all of which shall have to be certified as true and accurate by the master of the vessel; the data contained therein shall be reported to the Department of Fisheries at the time intervals and in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Director-General

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.