Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Act

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 2

    "serious violation" has the meaning given to it by article 21.11 of the Fish Stocks Agreement;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 9

    In the exercise of any powers and functions under this Act, consideration and priority shall be given to the following principles- (f) minimizing pollution, waste, discards, bycatch, loss or abandoned gear and impacts on associated or dependent species, through measures, including, to the extent practicable, the development and use of selective environmentally safe and cost-effective fishing gear and techniques;

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 9

    In the exercise of any powers and functions under this Act, consideration and priority shall be given to the following principles- (n) ensuring that any conservation and management measures allow for the implementation of relevant international agreements to which The Gambia is a party or has consented to be bound.

  • Article 43

    (4) A high seas fishing licence shall not be issued if- (a) the Director is not satisfied that The Gambia is able to ensure the effective implementation of the Compliance Agreement and the Fish Stocks Agreement and other international conservation and management measures with respect to the vessel.

  • Article 68

    (l) A person who imports, lands or transships in the fisheries waters any fish that have been caught contrary to the law of another State or contrary to international conservation and management measures commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not less than five million dalasis and, in default of payment of the fine, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 106

    (2) Without limiting the generality of subsection (1), regulations made pursuant to this section may provide for all or any of the following - (d) prohibitions on fishing for whales and other marine mammals;

Fisheries Regulations

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 73

    (1) A person shall not carry out finning of sharks, skates or rays or dump the carcasses of these species in the fisheries waters of The Gambia. (2) A person who contravenes paragraph (1) of this regulation commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding seven hundred and fifty thousand dalasis or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both the time and imprisonment. (3) All sharks caught in the fisheries waters of The Gambia shall be landed ashore in The Gambia.