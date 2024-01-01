(1) A person shall not carry out finning of sharks, skates or rays or dump the carcasses of these species in the fisheries waters of The Gambia. (2) A person who contravenes paragraph (1) of this regulation commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding seven hundred and fifty thousand dalasis or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both the time and imprisonment. (3) All sharks caught in the fisheries waters of The Gambia shall be landed ashore in The Gambia.

(2) Without limiting the generality of subsection (1), regulations made pursuant to this section may provide for all or any of the following - (d) prohibitions on fishing for whales and other marine mammals;

(l) A person who imports, lands or transships in the fisheries waters any fish that have been caught contrary to the law of another State or contrary to international conservation and management measures commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not less than five million dalasis and, in default of payment of the fine, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

(4) A high seas fishing licence shall not be issued if- (a) the Director is not satisfied that The Gambia is able to ensure the effective implementation of the Compliance Agreement and the Fish Stocks Agreement and other international conservation and management measures with respect to the vessel.

In the exercise of any powers and functions under this Act, consideration and priority shall be given to the following principles- (n) ensuring that any conservation and management measures allow for the implementation of relevant international agreements to which The Gambia is a party or has consented to be bound.

In the exercise of any powers and functions under this Act, consideration and priority shall be given to the following principles- (f) minimizing pollution, waste, discards, bycatch, loss or abandoned gear and impacts on associated or dependent species, through measures, including, to the extent practicable, the development and use of selective environmentally safe and cost-effective fishing gear and techniques;

"serious violation" has the meaning given to it by article 21.11 of the Fish Stocks Agreement;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.