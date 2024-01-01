(1) A permit granted under this Act:

(a) in respect of vessels, shall be subject to the terms and conditions specified in subsections (2) and (3) and any applicable access agreement;

(b) may be subject to such terms, conditions and endorsements as are imposed by the Fisheries Officer or may be required by Order of the Minister;

(c) subject to subsection (5), enters into force on a date specified in it;

(d) subject to this section, remains in force until the day on which it expires in accordance with the period approved by the Minister from time to time for the class of permit to which it belongs, unless sooner cancelled, revoked or suspended in accordance with this Act;

(e) may be subject to a performance bond issued in accordance with regulations made under this Act for an amount specified in the permit; and

(f) shall be subject to the fee prescribed for that class of permit.

(2) The operator of each vessel for which a valid permit has been issued shall be subject to and ensure compliance with the following terms and conditions:

(a) the vessel shall at all times fly its national flag;

(b) the vessel shall hold a valid registration issued by the flag State and shall not be registered in any other State;

(c) The vessel shall be marked and identified in accordance with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) approved Standard Specifications for the Marking and Identification of Fishing Vessels and all fishing gear shall be marked with the vessel's call sign.

(d) the continuous monitoring of the international distress and calling frequency 2182khz(HF), and the international safety and calling frequency 156.8 Mhz(channel 16, VHF-FM) to facilitate communication with fisheries management surveillance and enforcement authorities;

(e) a recent and up-to-date copy of the international Code of Signals (INTERCO) is carried on board and accessible at all times;

(f) an up-to-date set of charts showing the fishery waters is carried on board and accessible at all times;

(g) such position-fixing, identification and vessel monitoring system equipment as may be required is installed, maintained and fully operational at all times as may be required;

(h) promptly upon direction by the Fisheries Officer, and in accordance with section 54, each vessel will have installed, maintained and fully operational at all times on board the vessel a transponder, and shall be responsible for all operational and maintenance costs of the transponder and cooperate fully with the Fisheries Officer in its utilisation;

(i) The vessel is seaworthy and contains adequate life safety equipment and survival gear for each passenger and member of the crew full compliance with all relevant provisions of Tuvalu law relating to navigational standards and the safety of vessel at sea;

(j) compliance reporting requirements under section 21 of the Act, and any applicable access agreement;

(k) a person who can communicate sufficiently well in English to receive instructions from an authorised officer is on board at all times the vessel is in the fishery waters;

(l) full compliance with all laws of Tuvalu, the terms and conditions of any applicable permit and any applicable access agreement; and

(m) full compliance with such other terms and conditions as may be prescribed or otherwise specified in accordance with this Act and any applicable access agreement;

and failure to comply with these conditions may result in suspension or cancellation of the permit in accordance with this Act, in addition to any penalty that may be imposed.

(3) An original copy of the permit for a vessel shall be carried on board the vessel in the wheelhouse at all times during the period of validity, and it shall be the responsibility of the master or apparent master of the vessel to produce to an authorised officer upon request, and failure to comply with this condition or any part of it on more than two occasions may result in forfeiture of the vessel in accordance with section 81, in addition to any penalty that may be imposed, provided that a faxed copy of a permit may be carried in circumstances where it has not been practical for the original to be placed on board the vessel.

(4) An original copy of the permit for any other operation under this Act shall be prominently displayed at all times during the period of validity, and shall be the responsibility of the operator of the establishment to produce it to an authorised officer on request.

(5) Notwithstanding subsection (1)(c) and (e), a licence shall not come into force unless the approved licence fee has been paid, and, where applicable, a performance bond has been issued.

(6) A person who holds a valid and applicable permit, and who:

(a) on his own account, or as the partner, agent or employee of another person engages in; or

(b) causes or allows a person acting on his behalf to engage in, or

(c) uses a vessel to engage in,

any activity which does not comply with the terms and conditions of such permit, commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of $500,000 and to 1 year imprisonment and in addition, for serious offenses, any vessel used in the offense and all its fish, gear, equipment, stores, and other appurtenances, or any fish processing establishment involved in the offense and all equipment, stores and items and vehicles used in its operations, shall be subject to forfeiture.