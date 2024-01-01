Fisheries Law
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 52
It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry.
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 65
The provisions of this law shall be applied on the sea waters of the Republic in a manner that would not contravene with the laws, agreements, Arab and international conventions in force, in which our country is a participant.