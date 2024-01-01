Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Law

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  Article 8

    The Ministry shall undertake the responsibility of supervising the organization of the fishing and exploitation of the marine creatures and their development in a manner that would ensure an increase in their returns and the supporting of the national economy. To this end it shall assume the following powers: 2- To define the implements, methods and materials those are harmful to the development and reproduction of marine creatures and to prohibit their use. 7- To define the elements of safety of the marine creatures and the materials that are not allowable to be discarded into the sea waters of the Republic and the allowable concentration of some or all of these materials in a manner that would not harm the marine creatures or human health directly or indirectly through coordinating with the competent authorities.

  Article 52

    It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: a- To use means of annihilation in fishing, like explosives, poisoned baits or chemical materials or electrical power etc. c- To uproot, cut or destroy sea weeds or coral reef of different types and species. d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry. e- To throw oils or fuel in the sea waters of the Republic. f- To throw caught marine creatures that are fit for food to the sea. g- To cast away marine creatures that are unfit for food as defined by the Ministry except after mincing. h- Selling, purchasing, importing, transporting and conveying those species from marine creatures that are dedicated for breeding without permission from the Ministry. i- Fishing, possessing, handling, landing, selling and marketing any type of the marine creatures, whose measurements and weights are lesser than those limits permitted. j- To exploit sea alga or sponges or any other types or species without obtaining a permission from the Ministry.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  Article 52

    It is not permissible for any natural or corporate body to do the following: d- To catch whales, sea mammals or turtles or to use their ovules, except those meant for scientific research by permission of the Ministry.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  Article 65

    The provisions of this law shall be applied on the sea waters of the Republic in a manner that would not contravene with the laws, agreements, Arab and international conventions in force, in which our country is a participant.