Transshipment

With the observation of the conditions and specifications stipulated in the law and this regulation a license shall be awarded to the receiving boat by the Ministry under an agreement after ensuring the following: 1- To produce the documents relating to the confirmation of the relationship of the contracting person with regard to the boats, for which the licenses are required (owner, hirer, operator, ship chandler or any other relationship). 2- To produce the license for navigating in the sea waters of the Yemen Republic issued by the competent administrative authority in the Republic. 3- The report of the checking and inspection committee for the boat issued by the checking and inspection committee at the Ministry’s office at the Yemeni harbor, in accordance with the specimen prepared by the Ministry. 4- The installation of the control equipments through satellite approved by the Ministry on the boat.

Prior to the signing on the receiving agreement for the receiving boat, the following stipulations should be mentioned: 1- To produce the defined banking bonds for the conclusion of the agreement. 2- To produce the documents confirming the opening of an office in the Republic of Yemen with regard to foreign companies.

The concerned office of the Ministry shall abide to hand over to the captain prior to the commencement of each receiving trip the record book and the statistical forms of production in accordance with the specimen approved by the Ministry.

The captain of the receiving boat shall abide to keep records and statistical forms, in which all data related to received marine creatures shall be recorded quantitatively and qualitatively and in a daily manner and to enable the inspector to inform through the communication’s equipment, also to provide the concerned office of the Ministry or at the offloading harbor with the production recoding form received and the statistical record both signed and stamped by him.

The following points shall be observed when granting a license to a receiving boat:- 1- The zones and locations in which there are no fisheries institutions to accommodate and receive the production of artisanal fishermen. 2- Effect of plenty seasons and increase of production of artisanal fishing on the storing capacity available on the land. 3- The migration periods of the yellow fin Tuna in the Economical Zone. 4- Any other case to be fixed by a resolution of the Minister in a manner that would not contravene with the provisions of the law and this regulation.

A receiving boat shall not be permitted to practice the receiving of marine creatures within the sea waters of the Republic except by a license issued under a special agreement to be concluded with the Ministry provided it contains particularly the following conditions:- a- To fix the quantities and species of marine creatures allowable to be caught. b- To define the zones and locations, in which the receiving shall take place in the sea waters of the Republic. c- To fix the value of the banking bond. d- To install and operate the control system via the satellites. e- To fix the State’s returns from the agreement. f- To define the duration of the agreement in accordance with the provisions of the law. g- To collect the annual fees of the license. Any other stipulations to be fixed by the Ministry in a manner that would not contravene with the provisions of the law and these regulations.

a- Any fishing boat or receiving boat shall be prohibited from practicing any fishing or receiving activity or transportation of marine creatures unless provided with the necessary license in accordance with the provisions of this law and its executive regulations.

