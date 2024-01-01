Transshipment

With the observation of the conditions and specifications stipulated in the law and this regulation a license shall be awarded to the receiving boat by the Ministry under an agreement after ensuring the following:
1- To produce the documents relating to the confirmation of the relationship of the contracting person with regard to the boats, for which the licenses are required (owner, hirer, operator, ship chandler or any other relationship).
2- To produce the license for navigating in the sea waters of the Yemen Republic issued by the competent administrative authority in the Republic.
3- The report of the checking and inspection committee for the boat issued by the checking and inspection committee at the Ministry’s office at the Yemeni harbor, in accordance with the specimen prepared by the Ministry.
4- The installation of the control equipments through satellite approved by the Ministry on the boat.