Fisheries Law
Article 55
Any one who violates provisions of any of the Articles (6/A, 25/1, 52/A.B, 53 shall be punished by imprisonment for no lss than a year and no more than two years and a fine no less than fifty thousand US dollars and no more than five hundred US dollars, or its equivalent in the national currency for Yemenis.
Article 56
Every one violating provisions of any of the Articles 7, 8/5, 9, 18, 25/2, 38, 52/C, D, E, F, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than two months and no more than six months and fine no less than ten thousand US dollars and no more than a hundred thousand US dollars, or its equivalent in the national currency for Yemenis.
Article 57
Every one violating provisions of any of the Articles 26, 52/G, H shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than one month and no more than three months and fine no less than one thousand US dollars and no more than ten thousand US dollars, or its equivalent in the national currency for Yemenis.
Article 61
Owner: The Ministry shall impose administrative detainment on the fishing boats breaching the provisions of this law, regulations or executive resolutions thereto or the agreements concluded with the Ministry for a period not more than fifteen days from the date of detainment, provided that the Ministry shall try during this period to arrive at a cordial settlement with the owner of the breaching boat, in accordance with article (64) of this law or refer it to judicature and the cases in this respect shall be decided by the courts who are specialized in taking prompt judicial actions.
Article 63
Captain and crew: In case of recurrence of any breaching by the fishing boat of the provisions of this law or the regulations of the agreement concluded with the Ministry, the Minister shall have the right to suspend the agreement or license of the boat for a period not exceeding one month and he shall have the right as well to prohibit either temporarily or permanently the practicing of the profession in the sea waters of the Republic by the captain or any individual of the crew of the boat which was used in committing this breach.