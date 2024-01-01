(1) Subject to subsection (2), the Minister may suspend or cancel any lease or license issued under the authority of this Act, if (a) he or she determines that any provision of that lease or license was not complied with; (b) he or she determines that the lease or license holder has, with respect to the lease or license, entered into an agreement that contravenes any provision of this Act or of the regulations; or (c) the lease or license holder is in default of payment of a fine in relation to a contravention of this Act and the proceeds of the fine belong to Her Majesty in right of Canada or of a province or to any other person or entity. Restriction (2) The Minister may amend, suspend or cancel a permit issued under paragraph (1)(a) or (b) only if no proceedings under this Act have been commenced with respect to the non-compliance or contravention referred to in those paragraphs, as the case may be.

(1) Subject to subsection (2), the Minister may suspend or cancel any lease or license issued under the authority of this Act, if (a) he or she determines that any provision of that lease or license was not complied with; (b) he or she determines that the lease or license holder has, with respect to the lease or license, entered into an agreement that contravenes any provision of this Act or of the regulations; or (c) the lease or license holder is in default of payment of a fine in relation to a contravention of this Act and the proceeds of the fine belong to Her Majesty in right of Canada or of a province or to any other person or entity. Restriction (2) The Minister may amend, suspend or cancel a permit issued under paragraph (1)(a) or (b) only if no proceedings under this Act have been commenced with respect to the non-compliance or contravention referred to in those paragraphs, as the case may be.

(1) Subject to subsection (2), the Minister may suspend or cancel any lease or license issued under the authority of this Act, if (a) he or she determines that any provision of that lease or license was not complied with; (b) he or she determines that the lease or license holder has, with respect to the lease or license, entered into an agreement that contravenes any provision of this Act or of the regulations; or (c) the lease or license holder is in default of payment of a fine in relation to a contravention of this Act and the proceeds of the fine belong to Her Majesty in right of Canada or of a province or to any other person or entity. Restriction (2) The Minister may amend, suspend or cancel a permit issued under paragraph (1)(a) or (b) only if no proceedings under this Act have been commenced with respect to the non-compliance or contravention referred to in those paragraphs, as the case may be.

Yes, very much so. The Coastal Fisheries Protection Act and regulations set out a management and enforcement system that provides extensive powers for inspectors.

Unless they are registered, listed or otherwise recorded in a foreign state, the following vessels may be registered under this Part: (b) a vessel that is owned by a corporation incorporated under the laws of a foreign state if one of the following is acting with respect to all matters relating to the vessel, namely, (i) a subsidiary of the corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada or a province, (ii) an employee or a director in Canada of a branch office of the corporation that is carrying on business in Canada, or (iii) a ship management company incorporated under the laws of Canada or a province; and (c) a vessel that is in the exclusive possession of a qualified person under a financing agreement under which the person will acquire ownership on completion of the agreement.

(1) Unless it is exempted under the regulations, a vessel must be registered under this Part if it (a) is not a pleasure craft; (b) is wholly owned by qualified persons; and (c) is not registered, listed or otherwise recorded in a foreign state.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.