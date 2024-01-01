Decree No. 2021-789 of December 8, 2021, relating to fishing licenses
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 17Translated text:
Any natural or legal person wishing to engage in industrial, artisanal or sport fishing activities in Côte d'Ivoire waters must send an application to the Minister responsible for fisheries.
The list of documents to be provided by the fishing license applicant shall be laid down by order of the Minister responsible for fisheries.
Article 18Translated text:
An application for a fishing license for a vessel flying a foreign flag shall only be admissible if it is chartered by a natural or legal person of Ivorian nationality approved as the owner of a fishing vessel.
In the event of IUU fishing practices attributable to a vessel flying a foreign flag, the natural or legal person of Ivorian nationality and the owner of the vessel shall be jointly and severally liable.
Article 19Translated text:
Applications for renewal of industrial, artisanal or sport fishing licenses shall be submitted to the Ministry of Fisheries and examined by the competent departments.
If the Minister responsible for fisheries gives a favorable opinion, the competent department will issue an order for payment of the fee provided for in Article 15 of this decree.
Once the applicant has paid the fee, the competent department submits a draft license for signature to the Minister responsible for fisheries, accompanied by:
- the receipt for payment of the fee;
- the navigation license issued by the Ministry responsible for Maritime Affairs.
When the applicant practices sport fishing, the draft license for this activity is issued by the Minister responsible for sports.
In the event of a decision by the Minister responsible for Fisheries to reject the application, the applicant will be notified in writing and may, within five working days, submit a reasoned complaint to the Minister responsible for Fisheries.
In the event of a further rejection, the applicant may refer the matter to the competent court.
Article 20Translated text:
The fishing license may be suspended for a period of three months when the holder commits one of the infractions provided for in articles 105 and 108.
Any repeat offenses may result in the revocation of the fishing license.
Article 21Translated text:
Except in cases of violation of the regulations in force provided for in the previous article, the fishing license may be suspended in the following cases: a) case of force majeure making it impossible for the license holder to exercise the right to fish; b) unforeseeable negative developments in the state of the stocks exploited; c) a serious threat to fishing resources.
Under the terms of the suspension of the license by order of the Minister responsible for fisheries.