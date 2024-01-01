Where any person has any beneficial interest otherwise than by way of mortgage in any ship or share in a ship registered in the name of some other person, the person having the beneficial interest in the ship and the registered owner of the ship shall be subject to all pecuniary penalties imposed by this or any other Act on the owners of ships or shares therein and proceedings may be substituted for the enforcement of any such penalties against both or either of the aforesaid parties with or without joining the other of them.

In this Part the expression "beneficial interest" includes interests arising under contract, and other equitable interest and without prejudice to – (a) the provisions of this Act for preventing notice of trusts from being entered in the register book or received by the Registrar; (b) the powers of disposition and of giving receipts, conferred by this Act on registered owners and mortgagees; (c) the provisions of this Act relating to the exclusion of unqualified persons from the ownership of Guyana ships, interests arising under contract or other equitable interests may be enforced by or against owners and mortgagees of ships in respect of their interests therein, in the same manner as in respect of any other personal property.

(1) A person shall not be registered as the owner of a Guyana ship or of a share therein until such person, or in the case of a body corporate the person authorized by section 92 (2) to make declarations on its behalf, has made and signed declaration of ownership the prescribed form referring to the ship as described in the certificate of a surveyor of ships and containing the following particulars – (e) a statement of the number of shares in the ship in respect of which such person or the body corporate, as the case may be, is entitled to be registered as owner, and (f) a declaration that to the best of his knowledge and belief no unqualified person or body of persons is entitled as owner to any legal or beneficial interest in the ship or any share therein.

