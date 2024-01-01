MAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?
Full TextSummary:
The Government of the Republic of Indonesia through the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries strictly prohibits the hunting of sharks and various other types of mammals that are protected by law. Provisions regarding the prohibition of shark fishing, among others, are contained in MAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014 and in MAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013.