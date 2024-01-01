Fishing Offenses & Infractions

MAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

    The Government of the Republic of Indonesia through the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries strictly prohibits the hunting of sharks and various other types of mammals that are protected by law. Provisions regarding the prohibition of shark fishing, among others, are contained in MAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014 and in MAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013.

MAFF Regulation No. 58/PERMEN-KP/2020

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

    Every Fishing Vessel which carries out fishing in an area managed by RFMO that catches bycatch that’s ecologically related to tuna fisheries, including: a. sharks; b. seabirds; c. sea turtles; d. marine mammals including whales; e. tresher sharks; and/or f. other species determined by RFMO, are obligated to carry out conservation work.

MAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

