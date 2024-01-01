Vessel Registration & License Management

Fisheries Law No. 22/2013

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 1

    PDF (page 1)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. Without prejudice to the maritime register provided for in specific legislation, a compulsory administrative register of all companies, fishing gear and fishing vessels operating in Mozambique's maritime and continental waters, as well as Mozambican fishing vessels operating on the high seas, shall be established and maintained.

What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?

  • Article 19

    PDF (page 906)Source URL
    Translated text:

    1. Fishing is classified into: a) maritime or continental, depending on whether it takes place in maritime waters or in continental or inland waters; b)commercial or non-commercial, whether or not it is for-profit. Non-commercial fishing is subdivided into experimental fishing and recreational and sport fishing; c) local, coastal, distant or high seas, depending on the fishing area where it is carried out; d) artisanal, semi-industrial or industrial, depending on the complexity of the means used to capture and preserve it on board.

    2. The Government defines the types of fishing classified in the previous number taking into account, among others, the fishing zones, the complexity and technical specifications of the vessels, their autonomy, the type of fishing gear used, the means of conservation used, recreational or competitive purposes, as well as the evolution of different fishing fleets.

  • Glossary

    PDF (pages 917-919)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Mozambican fishing vessel: fishing vessel registered in Mozambique. Foreign fishing vessel: one that is not Mozambican fishing vessel.

Marine Fisheries Regulation

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 7

    PDF (page 1568)Source URL
    Translated text:

    1.The adminisrative registration and register is mandatory and it is a necessary condition for licensing of fishing activity. 2. Without prejudice to the provisions of the legal regime governing the granting of fishing rights and the licensing of fishing, in industrial and semi-industrial fishing, the following are subject to compulsory registration and enrolment, upon payment of the appropriate fees: a) companies; b) fishing vessels; c) vessels involved in related operations; d) fishing gear; e) other devices and instruments subject to registration. 6. The Central Fisheries Administration Body, responsible for fisheries planning and fisheries management, is responsible for establishing, updating and keeping operational the single registration and record system, integrating administrative record information from the different fisheries subsectors.

Regulation on the Granting of Fishing Rights

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 21

    PDF (page 2356)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The fishing license application may be denied if: a) no fishing rights have been granted; b) it is considered necessary to ensure sustainable management of the fishing resource covered by the requested fishing license; c) the applicant has been a repeat offender of a very serious fishing offense in the year prior to the date of the request; d) the fishing gear to be used does not correspond to the... e) the fishing vessel has been declared to have carried out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or, as such, is registered on an international list; f) there are unfulfilled obligations towards the Fisheries Administration; g) other reasons indicated by regulations.