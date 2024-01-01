Fisheries Law No. 22/2013
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
- Without prejudice to the maritime register provided for in specific legislation, a compulsory administrative register of all companies, fishing gear and fishing vessels operating in Mozambique's maritime and continental waters, as well as Mozambican fishing vessels operating on the high seas, shall be established and maintained.
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Fishing is classified into: a) maritime or continental, depending on whether it takes place in maritime waters or in continental or inland waters; b)commercial or non-commercial, whether or not it is for-profit. Non-commercial fishing is subdivided into experimental fishing and recreational and sport fishing; c) local, coastal, distant or high seas, depending on the fishing area where it is carried out; d) artisanal, semi-industrial or industrial, depending on the complexity of the means used to capture and preserve it on board.
The Government defines the types of fishing classified in the previous number taking into account, among others, the fishing zones, the complexity and technical specifications of the vessels, their autonomy, the type of fishing gear used, the means of conservation used, recreational or competitive purposes, as well as the evolution of different fishing fleets.
Mozambican fishing vessel: fishing vessel registered in Mozambique. Foreign fishing vessel: one that is not Mozambican fishing vessel.