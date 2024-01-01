The fishing license application may be denied if: a) no fishing rights have been granted; b) it is considered necessary to ensure sustainable management of the fishing resource covered by the requested fishing license; c) the applicant has been a repeat offender of a very serious fishing offense in the year prior to the date of the request; d) the fishing gear to be used does not correspond to the... e) the fishing vessel has been declared to have carried out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or, as such, is registered on an international list; f) there are unfulfilled obligations towards the Fisheries Administration; g) other reasons indicated by regulations.

1.The adminisrative registration and register is mandatory and it is a necessary condition for licensing of fishing activity. 2. Without prejudice to the provisions of the legal regime governing the granting of fishing rights and the licensing of fishing, in industrial and semi-industrial fishing, the following are subject to compulsory registration and enrolment, upon payment of the appropriate fees: a) companies; b) fishing vessels; c) vessels involved in related operations; d) fishing gear; e) other devices and instruments subject to registration. 6. The Central Fisheries Administration Body, responsible for fisheries planning and fisheries management, is responsible for establishing, updating and keeping operational the single registration and record system, integrating administrative record information from the different fisheries subsectors.

The Government defines the types of fishing classified in the previous number taking into account, among others, the fishing zones, the complexity and technical specifications of the vessels, their autonomy, the type of fishing gear used, the means of conservation used, recreational or competitive purposes, as well as the evolution of different fishing fleets.

Fishing is classified into: a) maritime or continental, depending on whether it takes place in maritime waters or in continental or inland waters; b)commercial or non-commercial, whether or not it is for-profit. Non-commercial fishing is subdivided into experimental fishing and recreational and sport fishing; c) local, coastal, distant or high seas, depending on the fishing area where it is carried out; d) artisanal, semi-industrial or industrial, depending on the complexity of the means used to capture and preserve it on board.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.