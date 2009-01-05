Labour Code of Philippines
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 20
a. A National Seamen Board is hereby created which shall develop and maintain a comprehensive program for Filipino seamen employed overseas. It shall have the power and duty:
- To provide free placement services for seamen;
- To regulate and supervise the activities of agents or representatives of shipping companies in the hiring of seamen for overseas employment and secure the best possible terms of employment for contract seamen workers and secure compliance therewith;
- To maintain a complete registry of all Filipino seamen.