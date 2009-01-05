Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Labour Code of Philippines

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 20

    a. A National Seamen Board is hereby created which shall develop and maintain a comprehensive program for Filipino seamen employed overseas. It shall have the power and duty:

    1. To provide free placement services for seamen;
    2. To regulate and supervise the activities of agents or representatives of shipping companies in the hiring of seamen for overseas employment and secure the best possible terms of employment for contract seamen workers and secure compliance therewith;
    3. To maintain a complete registry of all Filipino seamen.

Philippine Marine Act of 2009

What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?

  • Chapter 1

    Section 1 Declaration of Policy paragraph 9: The State hereby declares the policy that only competent, properly certificated and medically fit seafarers in accordance with international standards are deployed on board ships, recognizing the importance of seafarers in achieving the goal to become a leading maritime country. Section 2 Declaration of Principles: (c) ensuring the availability of a pool of qualified, competent and medically-fit seafarers compliant with international standards;

  • Article 175

    (1) With regard to the international conventions, protocols and resolutions in subsection (2 of this Section, the Authority shall make regulations in order to - (a) give full and complete effect to the international obligations of the Philippines; (b) ensure that the international conventions, protocols and resolutions are given due publicity and the force of law in the Philippines; (c) provide for the efficient, effective and economical institutional implementation of the international conventions, protocols and resolutions; and a regulation made under this Section may incorporate by reference material produced by an international body of which the Philippines is a member.

    (2) For the purposes of subsection (1) of this Section, the conventions, protocols and resolutions are the: (a) International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended; (b) Article 94 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982; and (c) Maritime Labour Convention, 2006.

The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998

What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?

  • Article 25

    he fishworkers shall be entitled to the privileges accorded to other workers under the Labor Code, Social Security System and other benefits under other laws or social legislation for workers: Provided, That fishworkers on board any shing vessels engaged in fishing operations are hereby covered by the Philippine Labor Code, as amended.