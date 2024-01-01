Fisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 3
"local fishing vessel" means a fishing vessel which is (a) registered or identified as such under the Merchant Shipping Act; and (b) wholly beneficially owned by one or more citizens Of Seychelles or by a company established under any written laws of which all of the shares are beneficially owned by citizens of Seychelles;
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 25
(7) The Authority may, in writing, refuse to grant an authorisation where the fishing vessel in respect of which the application is made- (a) is included in a list of vessels having engaged in, or supported, illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing established by a Regional Fishing Management Organisation or any other appropriate regional or international organisation; Fisheries Act, 2014 S 55 Implementation of international fishery conservation andmanagement measures (particularly Port State Measures Agreement
Article 35
(1) The Authority may suspend, cancel or revoke a licence, permit or authorisation granted by it on any of the following grounds- (a) the suspension, cancellation or revocation is necessary or expedient for the management and conservation of fish resources; (b) a vessel or any gear in respect of which the licence, permit or authorisation was granted has been used, or any activity has been conducted, in contravention of this Act, any regulations made thereunder, or any terms and conditions of the licence, permit or authorisation; (c) a fishing vessel or gear does not comply with marking requirements as prescribed; or (d) the holder has been convicted of an offense under this Act.