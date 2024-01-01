Observers

2015 Fisheries Management Act No. 2

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  Article 74

    (1) The Director shall establish observer and port sampling programs for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes including - (a) the species, quantity, size, age and condition of fish taken; (b) the methods by which, the areas in which, and the depths at which, fish are taken; (c) the effects of fishing methods on fish and the environment; (d) all aspects of the operation of any vessel; (e) processing, transportation, transhipment, storage or disposal of any fish or fish products; (f) monitoring the implementation of management measures and applicable international conservation and management measures; and (g) any other matter that may assist the Director to obtain, analyse or verify information for fisheries scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes. (2) Observers may be deployed, as may be directed by the Director in accordance with this Act, any applicable international agreement or applicable international conservation and management measures, on any vessel used for fishing, transhipment, transportation or landing of fish within and beyond the fisheries waters or any other use as may fall within the scope of this Act.

Fisheries Management Regulations 2017

  Regulation 52, Article 24

    A licensed purse seine vessel must not depart port for fishing without an observer on board.

  Regulation 52, Article 25

    A master of a fishing vessel must, when required by the Director, provide an observer full access to facilities and equipment necessary to carry out his or her duties.

  Regulation 52, Article 26

    An operator of a fishing vessel is liable for any casualty or personal injury to an observer or authorised officer resulting from the vessel’s operation or negligence by a crew member.

  Regulation 52, Article 27

    (1) A master of a fishing vessel must provide an observer, while on board the vessel, with officer level accommodation, food and medical service. (2) An operator of a fishing vessel must pay to the Director a fee to cover the observer’s: (a) full travel costs to the point of boarding and from disembarkation back to Honiara; (b) daily stipend while in transit from and back to Honiara; (c) salary while on the vessel; and (d) full insurance coverage during the entire trip.