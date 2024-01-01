2015 Fisheries Management Act No. 2
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 74
(1) The Director shall establish observer and port sampling programs for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes including - (a) the species, quantity, size, age and condition of fish taken; (b) the methods by which, the areas in which, and the depths at which, fish are taken; (c) the effects of fishing methods on fish and the environment; (d) all aspects of the operation of any vessel; (e) processing, transportation, transhipment, storage or disposal of any fish or fish products; (f) monitoring the implementation of management measures and applicable international conservation and management measures; and (g) any other matter that may assist the Director to obtain, analyse or verify information for fisheries scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes. (2) Observers may be deployed, as may be directed by the Director in accordance with this Act, any applicable international agreement or applicable international conservation and management measures, on any vessel used for fishing, transhipment, transportation or landing of fish within and beyond the fisheries waters or any other use as may fall within the scope of this Act.