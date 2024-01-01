(1) A master of a fishing vessel must provide an observer, while on board the vessel, with officer level accommodation, food and medical service. (2) An operator of a fishing vessel must pay to the Director a fee to cover the observer’s: (a) full travel costs to the point of boarding and from disembarkation back to Honiara; (b) daily stipend while in transit from and back to Honiara; (c) salary while on the vessel; and (d) full insurance coverage during the entire trip.

An operator of a fishing vessel is liable for any casualty or personal injury to an observer or authorised officer resulting from the vessel’s operation or negligence by a crew member.

A master of a fishing vessel must, when required by the Director, provide an observer full access to facilities and equipment necessary to carry out his or her duties.

(1) The Director shall establish observer and port sampling programs for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes including - (a) the species, quantity, size, age and condition of fish taken; (b) the methods by which, the areas in which, and the depths at which, fish are taken; (c) the effects of fishing methods on fish and the environment; (d) all aspects of the operation of any vessel; (e) processing, transportation, transhipment, storage or disposal of any fish or fish products; (f) monitoring the implementation of management measures and applicable international conservation and management measures; and (g) any other matter that may assist the Director to obtain, analyse or verify information for fisheries scientific, conservation, management and compliance purposes. (2) Observers may be deployed, as may be directed by the Director in accordance with this Act, any applicable international agreement or applicable international conservation and management measures, on any vessel used for fishing, transhipment, transportation or landing of fish within and beyond the fisheries waters or any other use as may fall within the scope of this Act.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.