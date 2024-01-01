(1) The Director shall not grant or renew a licence where he or she determines in relation to the Iicence, taking into account any advice and recommendations of the Fisheries Licensing Committee, that - (a) the standards set out in section 40 have not been met; (b) any allocation of at-sea vessel days made to Solomon Islands pursuant to a Fisheries Management Agreement would he exceeded; (c) the period of validity of the licence would extend beyond the next allocation of at-sea Vessel days to Solomon Islands, and would prejudice the prior rights of other vessels that may be entitled to such days under an agreement or arrangement approved by the Minister; or (d) the applicant has not- (i) complied with the terms of an existing or previous licence or any other requirement under this Act; and (ii) submitted to due process under this Act in respect of the non-compliance or satisfied any applicable judgment or determination. (2) If the information in an application for a licence or renewal of a licence is found to be false, misleading or inaccurate in any material sense, the Director may decline to grant or renew the licence. (3) A licence shall not be granted or renewed unless all fees payable under this Act arc paid at the required time. (4) the Director shall not grant or renew the licence for any foreign fishing vessel previously licensed for fishing on the high seas by a foreign State if that vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable international conservation and management measures and (a) the foreign State suspended the previous licence, and the suspension has not expired; or (b) the foreign State, within the last 3 years preceding the application for a licence under this section, withdrew the previous licence. (5) The restriction in subsection (4) does not apply if - (a) the ownership of the vessel has changed since the vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable international conservation and management measures; and (b) the new owner has provided evidence to the Director that, in the opinion of the Director, demonstrates that the previous owner has no further legal, beneficial or financial interest in the vessel.