Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 42
(1) The Minister may provide appropriate information in terms of international conservation and management measures to an international organisation of which the Republic is a member, or to states parties to such international conservation and management measures. (2) The Minister may exchange information, including evidentiary material, with other states that are parties to international conservation and management measures to enable the Republic and such other states to better implement the objects of such international conservation and management measures. (3) If the Director-General has reason to suspect that a foreign fishing vessel was involved in a contravention of an international conservation or management measure, he or she may- (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the foreign fishing vessel concerned, such information, including evidentiary material, relating to that contravention; and (b) when such foreign fishing vessel is voluntarily in a port of the Republic, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the vessel accordingly. (4) The Minister may from time to time publish by notice in the Gazette particulars of any international conservation and management measures or international agreement concerning marine living resources.
Article 58
(2) Any person who contravenes- (a) a provision of an international conservation and management measure inside or outside South African waters, or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of Part 7 of Chapter 3, by means of a vessel registered in the Republic; or (b) the conditions imposed in a high seas fishing permit or high seas fishing vessel licence, shall be guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding three million rand.