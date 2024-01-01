Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 42

    (1) The Minister may provide appropriate information in terms of international conservation and management measures to an international organisation of which the Republic is a member, or to states parties to such international conservation and management measures. (2) The Minister may exchange information, including evidentiary material, with other states that are parties to international conservation and management measures to enable the Republic and such other states to better implement the objects of such international conservation and management measures. (3) If the Director-General has reason to suspect that a foreign fishing vessel was involved in a contravention of an international conservation or management measure, he or she may- (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the foreign fishing vessel concerned, such information, including evidentiary material, relating to that contravention; and (b) when such foreign fishing vessel is voluntarily in a port of the Republic, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the vessel accordingly. (4) The Minister may from time to time publish by notice in the Gazette particulars of any international conservation and management measures or international agreement concerning marine living resources.

  • Article 58

    (2) Any person who contravenes- (a) a provision of an international conservation and management measure inside or outside South African waters, or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of Part 7 of Chapter 3, by means of a vessel registered in the Republic; or (b) the conditions imposed in a high seas fishing permit or high seas fishing vessel licence, shall be guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding three million rand.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 44

    (1) No person shall - (a) use, permit to be used, or attempt to use any explosive, fire-arm, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or of in any way rendering fish to be caught more easily; (b) carry or have in his or her possession or control any explosive, fire-arm, poison or other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a); or (c) engage in a fishing or related activity by a method or in a manner prohibited by the Minister by notice in the Gazette. (2) No person shall land, sell, receive or possess any fish taken by any means in contravention of this Act.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 48

    (1) An application to place a fish aggregating device in South African waters shall be submitted to the Minister in the manner that the Minister may determine. (2) A permit to place a fish aggregating device shall not confer any right to fish. (3) The Minister may by notice in the Gazette- (a) declare any fish aggregating device to be a designated fish aggregating device for the purposes of this section; and (b) determine who may fish within a radius of one nautical mile of a designated fish aggregating device or a class of designated fish aggregating devices. (4) Subject to subsection (3), no person shall fish within a radius of one nautical mile from a designated fish aggregating device without the permission of the Minister and unless in accordance with the conditions that he or she may determine. (5) Permission to use a fish aggregating device does not affect any obligation to observe applicable conservation or management measures, unless the Minister determines in writing that a particular measure does not apply in respect of fish caught within one nautical mile of that device.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 77

    (1) The Minister may make regulations regarding- (bb) relating to the dumping or discharging of anything which is or may be injurious to fish, or which may disturb or change the ecological balance in any area of the sea;

Regulations in terms of the MLRA, 1998

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 24

    (1) Except on the authority of a permit, no person shall- (b) keep in captivity any marine mammal for any purpose.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 26

    Subject to the provisions of these regulations, no person shall dump or discard at sea any fish for which a total allowable catch, total applied effort or precautionary maximum catch limits has been set.

  • Article 86

    (1) No person shall, except on the authority of a permit, leave any fishing gear, mooring, or any other implement or object utilised for fishing operations on or in the sea upon termination of any fishing operations. (2) Where any person has left any fishing gear, mooring, or any other implement or object on or in the sea in contravention of subregulation (1), the Minister may cause such object to be removed. (3) Any costs incurred by the Minister in connection with the removal of any fishing gear, mooring or other implement or object in terms of subregulation (2), shall be payable by the person by whom the object in question was left on or in the sea, which costs shall constitute a debt owing to the State.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 30

    (2) No person, while engaged in the fishing of sharks by means of a longline, shall at any one time- (a) collect, keep, control or be in possession of more than 10 hake and five kingklip on board a fishing vessel; or (b) land more than 10 hake and five kingklip while a longline is on board the fishing vessel. (3) No person shall, except on the authority of a permit- (a) engage in fishing of any shark by means of any kind of net within 12 nautical miles measured seaward from the high-water mark in the area bounded by a straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape Hangklip and a similar straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape St Blaize; or (b) land, transport, tranship, sell or dispose of any shark or any part thereof other than in a whole state: Provided that a shark that has been caught may be headed or gutted. (c) sell any shark on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4; (d) engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or shall on any one day be in possession of, more than 10 sharks in total of the species on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4: Provided that no person shall engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or be in possession of, more than five sharks of any one of the species listed.