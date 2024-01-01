Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

    "master" means, in relation to a vessel, aircraft or other craft, the person having lawful command or charge, or for the time being in charge of, the vessel, aircraft or other craft, as the case may be, including a person who has principal responsibility for fishing on board, but does not include a pilot aboard a fishing vessel solely for the purpose of providing navigational assistance.

    "owner" means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on his or her own behalf or on behalf of another, including a person who is the owner jointly with one or more other persons and the manager, director, secretary, or other similar officer or any person purporting to act in such a capacity, of any body corporate or company which is an owner.

    (5) If a fishing vessel is used in contravention of subsection (1) or of any condition of a foreign fishing vessel license, the master, owner and charterer of that fishing vessel shall each be guilty of an offense.

Ship Registration Act, 1998

Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?

    If any person has a beneficial interest in any ship or share in a ship registered in the name of any other person as owner, the person so interested and the registered owner are liable for any pecuniary penalty imposed in terms of the Shipping Acts or any other law on the owners of registered ships, and the Authority may institute civil proceedings for the enforcement of any such penalty against both the person so interested and the owner, or either of them, jointly or jointly and severally.