Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Management Plan 2021

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Section 8

    PDF (page 25)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Suriname is a member state of Western Central Atlantic Fishery Commission (WECAFC) and Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM). Suriname also has been a cooperating member state (Cooperating Non- Contracting Party) of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT) since November 1, 2011.

Game Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Full Text

    PDF Source URL
    Summary:

    The Game Act prohibits the capture, killing, attempting to capture, attempting to kill, having in one's possession, having available dead or alive for sale or delivery, offering for sale, selling, buying, trading, giving as a gift, delivering, transporting, importing or exporting of protected animals. This Act defines protected animal species as all species of mammals, birds, and sea turtles, as well as other species designated by State Decree, which belong to a wild species living in Suriname. As such commercial whaling is considered prohibited.