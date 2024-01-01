Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Act for Distant Water Fisheries

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 35

    PDF (pages 14-15)Source URL

    Any person who commits any of the following violations shall be subject to imprisonment of 3 years or under, or in lieu thereof or in addition thereto, a criminal fine of 6 million to 30 million New Taiwan Dollars: (1) Not navigating to the designated port within the required timeframe set by the competent authority pursuant to Article 18, paragraph 1 or Article 20, paragraph 2; or (2) Navigating a fishing vessel out of a port in violation of Article 21, and not navigating to the designated port within the required timeframe set by the competent authority. In case that a representative of any legal person, or an agent, employee, or other person engaged in the relevant business activities of a legal or natural person commits the violations as stipulated in the preceding paragraph in the performance of their duties, in addition to punishing the offender(s), a criminal fine as referred to in the preceding paragraph shall also be imposed upon the legal or natural person concerned. In case that a distant water fisheries operator or a distant water fisheries employee commits, for the first time, any of the violations as stipulated in paragraph 1, the competent authority may suspend the fishing license of the distant water fisheries operator for 2 years or under, or revoke the fishing license. In case that a distant water fisheries operator whose fishing license has been suspended for violating the provisions as stipulated in paragraph 1 commits, for the second time, any of the violations as stipulated in paragraph 1, the fishing license shall be revoked. The competent authority may impose on any distant water fisheries employee that commits, for the first time, any of the violations as stipulated in paragraph 1 the suspension of Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers for 2 years or under or revocation. In case that a distant water fisheries employee whose Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and the Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers have been suspended for violating the provisions as stipulated in paragraph 1 commits, for the second time, any of the violations as stipulated in paragraph 1, the Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and the Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers shall be revoked.

  • Article 36

    PDF (pages 15-17)Source URL

    In case that any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee commits any of the serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries operator concerned in accordance with the following provisions, and the concerned fishing license may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 Gross Tonnage (GT) or above: a fine between 6 million and 30 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 4 million and 20 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 2 million and 10 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 1 million and 5 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that the value of catch or fisheries products concerned exceeds the fine imposed pursuant to the provisions as stipulated in the preceding paragraph, an amount of a fine for up to 5 times of the value of such catch or fisheries products shall be imposed. In case that any distant water fisheries operator or distant water

    fisheries employee commits the same provision of serious infringement as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 2 times within 3 years, or different serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 3 times within 3 years, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries operator concerned in accordance with the following provisions and the concerned fishing license shall be suspended between 2 and 3 years or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 9 million and 45 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 6 million and 30 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 3 million and 15 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 1.5 million and 7.5 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that the value of catch or fisheries products concerned exceeds the fine imposed pursuant to the provisions as stipulated in the preceding paragraph, an amount of a fine for up to 8 times of the value of such catch or fisheries products shall be imposed. In case that any distant water fisheries employee who commits any of the serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries employee concerned in accordance with the following provisions, and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 1.2 million and 6 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 800 thousand and 4 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 400 thousand and 2 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 200 thousand and 1 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that any distant water fisheries employee commits the same provision of serious infringement as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 2 times within 3 years, or different serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 3 times within 3 years, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries employee concerned in accordance with the following provisions and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers shall be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 1.8 million and 9 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between1.2 million and 6 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 600 thousand and 3 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 300 thousand and 1.5 million New Taiwan Dollars. The value of catch or fisheries products as referred to in paragraphs 2 and 4 shall be calculated based on the average prices of such catch or fisheries products in domestic fish markets in the preceding 3 years.

  • Article 40

    PDF (page 19)Source URL

    Any person that refuses to provide information required by the competent authority pursuant to Article 15 shall be subject to a fine between 2 million and 10 million New Taiwan Dollars. Any person that commits such violation for 2 times within 1 year shall be subject to a fine between 3 million and 15 million New Taiwan Dollars. Any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee that refuses to provide information required by the competent authority pursuant to Article 15 shall be subject to suspension of the concerned fishing license of such distant water fisheries operator for 2 years or under, or revocation of the concerned fishing license. Any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee that commits such violation for 2 times within 1 year shall be subject to suspension of the concerned fishing license of such distant water fisheries operator between 2 and 3 years or revocation of the concerned fishing license. Any distant water fisheries employee that refuses to provide information required by the competent authority pursuant to Article 15 shall be subject to suspension of the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers for 2 years or under, or revocation of the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers. Any distant water fisheries employee whose Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers have been suspended for refusing to provide information required by the competent authority pursuant to Article 15 commits such violation for 2 times within 1 year shall be subject to revocation of the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers.

  • Article 41

    PDF (pages 19-20)Source URL

    In case that any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee commits any of the following violations, such distant water fisheries operator shall be subject to a fine between 500 thousand and 2.5 million New Taiwan Dollars, and the concerned fishing license may be suspended for 2 years or under, or be revoked: (1) Violating provisions of the regulations concerning the management of fishing vessels as stipulated pursuant to Article 10, paragraph 2, except for those belonging to the serious infringements. (2) Violating provisions of the regulations concerning matters to be reported, reporting procedures, or inspections of transshipment and landing in port as stipulated pursuant to Article 11, paragraph 3. (3) Violating provisions of the regulations concerning items of fishing activities and manners of cooperation as stipulated pursuant to Article 12, paragraph 3. (4) Violating provisions of the regulations concerning the special management measures on fisheries cooperation limitations, t reporting frequency of vessel positions, catch reporting, landing inspections, and transshipment limitations as stipulated pursuant to Article 24, paragraph 2. (5) Violating provisions of the regulations concerning conditions for permission, period(s), and management as stipulated pursuant to Article 31, paragraph 3. Any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee that commits the same violation as stipulated in the preceding paragraph for 2 times within 1 year, or commits different violations as stipulated in the preceding paragraph for 3 times within 1 year shall be subject to a fine between 750 thousand and 3.75 million New Taiwan Dollars, and the concerned fishing license of the distant water fisheries operator may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked. Any distant water fisheries employee who commits any of the violations as referred to in paragraph 1 shall be imposed upon a fine between 100 thousand and 500 thousand New Taiwan Dollars and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers may be suspended for 2 years or under, or be revoked. Any distant water fisheries employee that commits the same violation as stipulated in paragraph 1 for 2 times within 1 year, or commits different violations as stipulated in paragraph 1 for 3 times within 1 year shall be subject to a fine between 150 thousand and 750 thousand New Taiwan Dollars, and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked.

  • Article 42

    PDF (pages 20-21)Source URL

    Any person that recruits foreign crew members as a recruitment agent without authorization shall be subject to a fine between 4 million and 20 million New Taiwan Dollars. Any recruitment agent that violates provisions of the regulations on rights and interests of recruitment agents, distant water fisheries operators, and foreign crew members, contents of contracts, or management responsibilities as stipulated pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 3 shall be subject to a fine between 1 million and 5 million New Taiwan Dollars. The qualification for such agent may be revoked and the security deposit may be confiscated. Any distant water fisheries operator that commits any of the following violations shall be subject to a fine between 50 thousand and 250 thousand New Taiwan Dollars, and the concerned fishing license of such distant water fisheries operator may be suspended for 1 year or under: (1) Employing overseas any foreign crew member without the permission from the competent authority, in violation of Article 26, paragraph 1. (2) Violating provisions of the regulations on rights and interests of distant water fisheries operators and foreign crew members, contents of contracts, or management responsibilities as stipulated pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 3.

Fisheries Act 2018

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 44

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    For the purposes of resources management and fisheries structure adjustment, the competent authority may promulgate regulations on the following matters: (1) Restriction or prohibition of the catching, harvesting, or processing of aquatic organisms. (2) Restriction or prohibition of the sale or possession of aquatic organisms or the products made therefrom. (3) Restriction or prohibition of the use of fishing gears and fishing methods. (4) Restriction or prohibition of fishing area and fishing period. (5) Restriction or removal of any object obstructing the migratory routes of aquatic animals. (6) Restriction or prohibition of placing or dumping of objects harmful to aquatic organisms. (7) Restriction or prohibition of placing or removal of protective objects necessary for the propagation of aquatic organisms. (8) Restriction or prohibition of transplantation of aquatic organisms. (9) Other matters as deemed necessary.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 48

    PDF (page 13)Source URL

    Aquatic organisms shall not be caught or harvested by the use of: (1) Toxic substances. (2) Explosives or other dynamites (3) Electricity or other narcotics.

Regulations for Tuna Longline or Purse Seine Fishing Vessels Proceeding to the Pacific Ocean for Fishing Operation

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 86

    PDF (page 36)Source URL

    Any tuna purse seine fishing vessel shall not use or retrieve any fish aggregating device (hereinafter referred to as “FAD”) and shall not catch the school of fish associated with FAD(s) during the FAD closure period promulgated by the competent authority. The definition of FAD as referred to in the preceding paragraph means any object, creature or method, regardless of size, living or non-living, floating on or near the water surface or semi-submerged in the water, that is capable of aggregating fish. Types include buoys, floats, webbings, weaved items, plastic, drifting woods (bamboo, timber, log, etc), creature (such as whale shark), fishing vessel itself or another vessel, underwater light and casting bait. During the period of FAD closure, any tuna purse seine fishing vessel shall report its position once in every 30 minutes, and manual report while fishing shall be prohibited.

Regulations for the Issuance of Building Permit and Fishing License of Fishing Vessel

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 25

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    Registration of the main fishery on the fishing license shall be limited to one type only and registration of part-time fishery shall be limited to three types. Article 25-1 Bottom gillnet fishery, drift net fishery, or drift gillnet fishery shall not be registered on the fishing license. Where any of such fisheries has been registered, the competent authority shall change the registration as gillnet fishery at the time of application for issuing or renewal of the fishing license.

    Article 25-2 Fishery operators of longline fishing vessels that catch highly migratory species, such as tunas, billfishes, and sharks, shall apply for the change of registration to tuna longline fishery within one year after these Regulations were amended and became effective on 14 December 2020, or when the fishery operators apply for the issuance or renewal of the fishing license for the first time. Such a change of registration shall be limited to only once. In case that a fishery operator fails to apply for the change within the required timeframe, he/she shall not engage in tuna longline fishery.