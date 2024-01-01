(2) Monitoring, control and surveillance shall be carried out by fishery inspectors, authorized officers, observers and such other officers as the Director General may determine.

(1) The functions and powers of the Director General shall be to: (n) appoint in writing among officers of the Authority to be licensing officers, fisheries inspectors, fisheries observers or authorized officers to carry out duties as prescribed in the Regulations; and (o) perform such functions or exercise such powers as may be prescribed or necessary to carry.

