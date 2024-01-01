Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act
Article 16
(1) The functions and powers of the Director General shall be to: (n) appoint in writing among officers of the Authority to be licensing officers, fisheries inspectors, fisheries observers or authorized officers to carry out duties as prescribed in the Regulations; and (o) perform such functions or exercise such powers as may be prescribed or necessary to carry.