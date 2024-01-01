Observers

Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 16

    PDF (pages 19-21)Source URL

    (1) The functions and powers of the Director General shall be to: (n) appoint in writing among officers of the Authority to be licensing officers, fisheries inspectors, fisheries observers or authorized officers to carry out duties as prescribed in the Regulations; and (o) perform such functions or exercise such powers as may be prescribed or necessary to carry.