The notification of a list of fishing vessels pursuant to section 116 shall at least contain the following particulars: (1) the current name and previous name of the fishing vessel; (2) the flag of the fishing vessel and the flag designating the previous nationality of the fishing vessel; (3) the owner of the vessel, the previous owner of the vessel concerned, and the beneficiary of the said vessel.

Section 166 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E. 2558 shall be repealed and replaced by the followings: “Section 166: A supporter or beneficiary in an offense under this Royal Ordinance shall be subject to the same penalty as that of the principal thereof, unless such conduct was undertaken by a seaman and the court is of an opinion that it was done according to an instruction of the owner or master of the vessel. In that case, the court may exempt that person from punishment or impose a punishment at the level lower than that prescribed by the law for any amount.”

The owner of any fishing vessel making use of a seaman without a license or permit pursuant to section 83 shall be subject to a fine of between four hundred thousand baht and eight hundred thousand baht per seaman, and the Director-General shall order the revocation of the owner’s fishing license, and the Director-General of the Marine Department shall also revoke the seaman document of the master of the vessel pursuant to the law on navigation in Thai waters.

“Owner of a vessel” means a person having the ownership or the right to possession of a fishing vessel. “Master of a vessel” means a person having command or charge of a fishing vessel. “Seaman” means a crew member or any person who is assigned with a position on board a vessel, excluding the master thereof.

Person in charge of a vessel' means a master, sarang, taikong, coxwain, steersman or any other person who is in control of the vessel and responsible for it, but does not include a pilot.

