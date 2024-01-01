(1) On the first registration of a ship, the following evidence shall be produced in addition to the declaration of ownership- (a) in the case of a ship built in The Gambia, a builder‟s certificate signed by the builder of the ship and containing a true account of the proper denomination and of the tonnage of the ship as estimated by him or her and of the name of the person, if any, on whose account the ship was built and, if there has been any sale, the bill of sale under which the ship or a share therein has become vested in the applicant for registration; (b) in the case of a foreign-built ship, the same evidence as in the case of a ship built in The Gambia unless the declarant who makes the declaration of ownership declares that the time and place of her building are unknown to him or her or that the builder‟s certificate cannot be produced, in which case there shall be registered only the bill of sale under which the owner-ship of the ship became vested in the applicant for registration; and (c) in the case of a ship condemned by the competent authority, the official copy of the condemnation. (2) In the case of every ship built in The Gambia, the builder shall if requested to do so, deliver to the owner a signed certificate containing the particulars specified in the sub-section (1)(a). (3) A builder who fails to comply with sub- section (1) or (2) or willfully makes a state- ment in a certificate given thereunder com- mits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million Dalasis or imprisonment for a term of six months or both the fine and imprisonment.