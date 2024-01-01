Timor-Leste

Timor-LesteOversight BodyMinistry of Agriculture and FisheriesRegistry ClosedTopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions1 lawLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions2 lawsTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsDecree No. 5/2004Vessel Registration & License ManagementDecree-Law No. 21/2008 on the Implementation of Satellite System for Monitoring Fishing Vessels (VMS)Vessel TrackingDecree-Law No. 6/2004Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingLaw No. 4/2012Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsLaw-Decree Lei 13/2024 (Vessels Registration)Vessel Registration & License Management