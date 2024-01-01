Vessel Registration & License Management

Fisheries Act 2020

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Schedule 3

    (2)(2). A sea fish licensing authority may suspend or revoke a sea fishing licence it has granted if this appears to it to be— (a) necessary or expedient for the regulation of sea fishing, or (b) appropriate in a case where there is— (i) a contravention of the prohibition in section 14(1) or 16(1), or (ii) a contravention of a condition attached to the licence.

  • Article 12

    (3) Where a fishing boat is used in contravention of subsection (1) or (2), the master, the owner and the charterer (if any) are each guilty of an offense.

  • Article 14

    (1) Fishing anywhere by a British fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.

  • Article 16

    (1) Fishing within British fishery limits by a foreign fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.

  • Article 19

    The court by or before which a person is convicted of an offense under section 12(3),14(6) or 16(6) or paragraph 1(4) of Schedule 3 may— (a) order that the owner or charterer (if any) of the fishing boat used to commit the offense or, as the case may be, of the fishing boat named in the licence of which a condition is broken, be disqualified for a specified period from holding a sea fishing licence in respect of that fishing boat;

The Merchant Shipping (Registration of Fishing Vessels) Regulations 1988

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 9

    The following evidence of title shall be produced on an application for full registration (otherthan an application for renewal of registry under regulations 30 and 31):— (a) in the case of a new vessel, the builder’s certificate; (b) in the case of a vessel which is not new, either— (i) a previous bill of sale or bills of sale showing the ownership of the vessel for at least 3 years before the application is made, or (ii) if the vessel has been registered with full registration at any time within the last 3years, bills of sale evidencing all transfers of ownership during the period since it was so registered, or (iii) evidence that the vessel has for at least 3 years been continuously registered as a British fishing vessel with simple registration in the names of the owners applying to be registered and remains so registered, or (iv) other evidence of title satisfactory to the Secretary of State.