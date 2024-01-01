Translated text:

The National Directorate of Aquatic Resources shall notify the appointment of the observer to the holder of the permit and/or the shipowner, to the National Naval Prefecture, and to any other authorities as necessary to facilitate the boarding. In the event of omissions in the communication of the departure date or any other aspect that prevents the designation of an observer by the shipowning company, the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources may suspend the fishing permit, notifying the National Naval Prefecture accordingly. The maritime authority shall not authorize the departure of vessels that, having been assigned an observer, do not have the observer included in the crew on board, nor of those vessels whose fishing permits have been suspended due to non-payment of the observers' per diem allowances, as established by Article 205 of Law No. 17.296, dated February 21, 2001, as amended by Article 151 of Law No. 18.834, dated November 4, 2011, and by Article 171 of Law No. 19.149, dated October 24, 2013. For this purpose, the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources shall make the necessary communications.