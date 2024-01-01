Decree 115/18
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 12Translated text:
Only natural or legal persons, whether public or private, who comply with the provisions of Article 28 of the regulating Law may hold fishing permits. For applications submitted by private legal entities, these must be established or operate in accordance with the prevailing national laws. (*)Notes: See in this regulation, Articles 15 and 18.
Article 15Translated text:
The natural or legal persons referred to in Article 12, whose project has been approved by the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, must submit the corresponding permit application to this body. The application must be accompanied by: proof of legal association with the vessel to be used, which is registered, listed for fishing activities, and has a valid Certificate of Seaworthiness issued by the Maritime Authority; the technical data sheet of the vessel, which will be provided by the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources; and proof of the guarantee established in accordance with the respective requirements. In the case of legal persons, additional documentation must also be provided, proving their incorporation, domicile, and representation. This application—which shall be considered a sworn statement—must be updated whenever there is any modification to the information provided.