THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE and the MINISTER OF STATE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, in the use of their powers, and HAVING IN MIND the provisions of Law No. 10.683, of 28 May 2003, Law No. 11.959, of 29 June 2009, Decree No. 6.981, of 13 October 2009 and Interministerial Ordinance MPA/MMA No. 2, of 13 November 2009, and what is contained in Process No. 00350.000142/2012-49, of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Resolve: Art. 1 Prohibit, in waters under national jurisdiction, the use and transport of ocean surface drift gillnets, popularly known as mesh nets. Sole Paragraph. For the purposes of this Interministerial Normative Instruction, a mesh net is understood to be a surface or sub-surface gillnet that works adrift, attached to the vessel by means of a filament system, made of multifilament nylon panels with mesh sizes equal to or greater than 140 (one hundred and forty) mm between opposing knots. Art. 2 Violators of this Normative Instruction will be subject to the penalties and sanctions established, respectively, by Law No. 9.605 of 12 February 1998 and Decree No. 6.514 of 22 July 2008. Art. 3 This Interministerial Normative Instruction will come into force 30 (thirty) days after the date of its publication.

Fishing using: I - explosives or substances which, in contact with water, produce a similar effect; II - toxic substances, or other means prohibited by the competent authority: Penalty - imprisonment from one year to five years.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, I hereby inform you that the National Congress has decreed and I hereby sanction the following law: Art. 1 Fishing, or any form of intentional molestation, of any species of cetacean in Brazilian jurisdictional waters is hereby prohibited. Art. 2 Violation of the provisions of this law shall be punishable by 2 (two) to 5 (five) years' imprisonment and a fine of 50 (fifty) to 100 (one hundred) National Treasury Bonds - OTN, with forfeiture of the vessel in favor of the Union in the event of a repeat offense. Art. 3 The Executive Branch shall regulate this law within 60 (sixty) days of its publication. Art. 4 This law comes into force on the date of its publication. Art. 5 Provisions to the contrary are hereby revoked. Brasília, 18th December 1987; 166th of Independence and 99th of the Republic.

THE CHIEF MINISTER OF STATE OF THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC AND THE MINISTER OF STATE OF THE ENVIRONMENT , in the use of the powers conferred on them by article 87, sole paragraph, item II, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of art. 12, § 2, item I, of Law no. 13.502, of 1 November 2017, in art. 3 of Law no. 11.959, of 29 June 2009, and in Decree no. 6.981, of 13 October 2009, and in accordance with Process no. 00350.001038/2018-67 of the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Aquaculture and Fisheries of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, resolve: Art. 3 The use of Fishing Aggregating Devices (FAD) is prohibited, except in the cases established in specific regulations. § Paragraph 1 The prohibition referred to in the caput does not apply to the use of the fishing vessel itself as a FAD. § 2 Any form of fishing aimed at catching tuna and tuna-like fish at a distance of less than two hundred meters from oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters is prohibited. § Paragraph 3 prohibits the mooring of vessels, by any means, to oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.