(1) The Chief Fisheries Officer or, in the case of a foreign fishing licence, the Minister, may cancel or suspend a fishing licence or a category of fishing licences on any of the grounds set out in subsection (2).

(2) A fishing licence, or a category of fishing licences, may be cancelled or suspended where the Minister or the Chief Fisheries Officer, as the case may be, is satisfied that— (a) it is necessary to do so in order to allow for the proper management of any particular fishery; (b) where, following the inspection of a fishing vessel, the certificate of registration of the vessel has been cancelled under section 12: or (c) the vessel in respect of which the licence has been issued has been used in contravention of this Act or of any regulations made thereunder, or of any conditions of the licence or in breach of any applicable access agreement.

(3) Where a fishing licence has been cancelled or suspended under subsection (1), notification of the cancellation or suspension shall be given to the person to whom the licence was issued.

(4) Where a fishing licence has been cancelled or suspended on the grounds specified in subsection (2)(a) a proportion of any fees paid for the fishing licence representing the unexpired period of that licence, shall be reimbursed to the person to whom the licence was issued at his request.