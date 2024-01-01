Act Governing the Investment and Operation of Non-Republic of China (ROC) Flagged Fishing Vessels:
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 4
Any person with the nationality of the ROC is not permitted to engage in fishery overseas by investing in and operating any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel, without prior authorization of the competent authority. In case of any of the following circumstances, the competent authority shall not authorize the investment and operation of any non-ROC flagged fishing vessel as referred to in the preceding paragraph, and the competent authority shall revoke the authorization that has already been granted: (1) The flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned lacks mechanism in controlling and managing its fishing vessels. (2) The flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is identified as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing non-cooperating country or is subject to a letter of identification for more than 2 years by other States, international fisheries organizations, or other economic integrated organizations. (3) The fishery type and fishing area of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned are under the management of an international fisheries organization and the flag State of the non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is not a party or cooperating non-party to that international fisheries organization. (4) The non-ROC flagged fishing vessel concerned is listed on a IUU fishing vessel list of an international fisheries organization. Conditions for the authorization as referred to in paragraph 1, application procedures, review, conditions for revocation of the authorization, and other requirements shall be prescribed by the competent authority.