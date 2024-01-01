(1) Notwithstanding anything contained in these regulations a person shall not- (a) manufacture, import, possess, store, stock, or sell monofilament net; (b) use or cause another person to use monofilament net in all fresh water and marine water fisheries; (c) posses, store, sell, use or cause another person to use harpoon guns, spear guns to fish; (d) use any modified seine net of any kind popularly known as “mtando”, “juya la kojani”, “kavogo” or any name as it may be, to catch fish in any water body; (e) use cast net to catch fish in capture fisheries; (f) manufacture, posses, store, sell, use or cause another person to use for fishing a gill net of mesh size less than three inches or 76.2 millimetres in any fresh water body; (g) manufacture, sell, stock, store and possess beach seine net; (h) use or cause another person to use or possess beach seine net in any water body; (i) use vertical integration of nets in any water body; (j) use for fishing drifting method “tembea” in any freshwater water body; (k) posses, use or cause any person to use for fishing ‘dagaa’ fishnet of mesh size less than eight millimetres in any fresh water body; (l) manufacture, posses, store, sell, use or cause another person to use for fishing a gillnet of more than twenty six meshes deep in Lake Victoria (m) practice or cause another person to practice ‘katuli’ for the purpose of fishing in any water body; (n) carry out any fishing activity using trawl net or otherwise engage in trawling in any fresh water body except for prawn and pelagic fishery in marine waters; (o) disturb fish by skin diving or cause another person to disturb fish in any critical habitat such as fish breeding areas, nesting, resting habitats and fish pathways; (p) stun, harm, kill fish by electrification; (q) use self-contained underwater breathing apparatus or Scuba or compressed air breathing equipment of any kind to capture fish, marine invertebrates, aquatic flora or living marine resources. (r) posses, use or cause another person to use for fishing any gear with mesh sizes below one and a half inches or thirty eight millimetres in marine waters except for “dagaa”. (s) posses, use or cause any person to use for fishing ‘dagaa’ fishnet of mesh size less than ten millimetres in marine waters. (t) posses, use or cause another person to use trawl nets with mesh size of less than two inches or forty five millimetres for fishing prawns in marine waters except for approved research and training purposes; (u) posses on board or use or cause another person to use a trawl net with tickler chain in prawn fishing or any other fishing practice; (v) operate or cause another person to operate a trawl net with more than two nets at any trawling time in any water body; (w) posses, use or cause another person to use any dredging and any gear that scraps the sea bed during fishing in any water body except for approved research and training purposes; (x) use stakes and weirs in rivers, lakes, ocean, estuaries, breeding areas, critical habitats and controlled areas. (2) Self-contained underwater breathing apparatus or Scuba or compressed air breathing equipment may be used for sport fishing, capturing of live aquarium fin fish, training and research purpose only. (3) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (1)(e) a person shall not possess, import, sell, use or cause another person to use for fishing, a gill net of mesh size less than six inches or 152.4 millimetres and nine ply in Lake Victoria except for research and training purposes. (4) A person who contravenes this regulation commits an offense and on conviction shall be liable to a fine of not less than two million shillings or to imprisonment for a term of three years or to both.