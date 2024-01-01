(19) A person shall not import, export, transport, sell or expose for sale, receive, acquire or purchase interstate or foreign commerce any fish or fishery product taken, processed, transported or sold in violation of ratified conventions.

(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of section 19, the Director or any authorized officer shall for purposes of scientific research, complementary's educational and food supply with the consent in writing of the Minister, grant any fishing licence or to fish authority, as the case may be, to any person who is not a citizen of the United Republic, or, in the case of a body corporate, to any body corporate which is not incorporated by or under any written law. (2) in case of a fishing vessel flying a foreign flag, such vessel shall not change her foreign flag unless the Registrar of Ships has consulted the Director on the same.

(3) There shall be a central registry of fishing vessels registered in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

(4)Application for a fishing vessel licence shall be made in duplicate in Form 2(a) set out in the First Schedule.

(1) The holder of a licence, authorization or other permission issued under this Act shall: (a) comply with the terms and conditions of the licence, authorization or other permission; (b) comply with this Act, and any other written law, applicable Access Agreement and any applicable international conservation and management measure;and (c) comply with all relevant provisions of the laws of the United Republic relating to navigational standards, seaworthiness and safety of vessels at sea. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act, and in addition, the person’s licence may be suspended or cancelled.

(1) A person shall not, being an operator of a fishing vessel, engage in any fishing activities unless such person has a valid and applicable licence, authorization or other permission issued in accordance with this Act. (2) Subject to subsection (1), the terms and conditions of licence, authorization and other permission shall be prescribed in the Regulations.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.