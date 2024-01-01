Act Governing the Rights to Fish in Thai Waters in B.E. 2482 (1939)
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 5
Fishing rights may only be granted to Thai nationals or companies with more than 70% Thai ownership that are registered and headquartered in Thailand.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 5
No license for fishing shall be issued to: (a) any alien, or (b) any ordinary partnership, unless all its partners shall have Thai nationality, or (c) any limited partnership, unless all its partners jointly and unlimitedly liable shall have Thai nationality, and not less than seventy percent of its capital shall be owned by natural persons having Thai nationality, or (d) any limited company, unless the majority of its directors shall have Thai nationality and not less than seventy percent of its capital shall be owned by natural person having Thai nationality, and such company shall have no regulations permitting the issue of shares to bearer. The partnership or company which is entitled to obtain such license must have been registered under the Thai law, having its principal office in the Kingdom of Thailand.
Article 6
If the person, partnership or company who or which has already obtained license for fishing afterwards becomes disqualified to be granted license as provided in Section 5, such person, partnership or company shall notify the issuing official of same within fifteen days from the date of becoming disqualified and, at the same time, to surrender the license. In such case the issuing official shall cancel such license.