Decree 115/18
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 104Translated text:
It is the responsibility of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, in coordination with the National Directorate of Environment, to ensure the conservation, management, sustainable development, and responsible use of marine mammals.
Article 105Translated text:
Sea lions, whales, dolphins, and other species of marine mammals in national coasts, islands, and waters of national jurisdiction shall be governed by the provisions of Law No. 19.128 of September 13, 2013, Article 23 of Law No. 16.211 of October 1, 1991, as amended by Article 212 of Law No. 16.320 of November 17, 1992, Decree No. 238/998 of September 10, 1998, and Decree No. 261/002 of July 10, 2002.