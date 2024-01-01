Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2017 (No. 5 of 2017)

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 3

    PDF (pages 3-4)Source URL

    “Serious fishing violation” means: (a) fishing without a valid licence, authorisation or permit issued by Kiribati, (b) fishing without a valid licence, authorization or permit issued by the flag State; (c) fishing conducted by vessels without nationality or by those flying the flag of a State not part to the relevant organisation, or operated under the flag of two States; (d) failing to maintain accurate records of catch and catch-related data as required by Kiribati, (e) failing to provide vessel monitoring system reporting; (f) serious misreporting of catch contrary to the catch reporting requirements of such organization or arrangement; (g) fishing in a closed area, fishing during a closed season or fishing without, or after attainment of a quota established by Kiribati; (h) directed fishing for a stock which is subject to a moratorium or for which fishing is prohibited; (i) using prohibited fishing gear; (j) falsifying or concealing the markings, identity or registration of a fishing vessel;ny , society or other association of persons incorporated or(k) concealing, tampering with or disposing of evidence relating to an investigation; (l) multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures; or (m) violations against an authorised officer or observer (n) such other violations as may be specified in procedures established by the relevant subregional or regional fisheries management organization or arrangement;

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 5

    PDF (pages 5-6)Source URL

    The Act is amended to include a new section 7B, “Giving effect to international conservation and management measures”. 7B(3) The Minister shall publish in the Gazette the international conservation and management measures which shall have the force of law in Kiribati and on all fishing vessels registered or licensed in Kiribati and in doing so the Notice may specify that only a certain part or parts of an international conservation and management measure shall have such effect.

Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2021

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 7

    PDF (pages 6-7)Source URL

    (h) adopt measures to minimize waste, discards, catch by lost or abandoned gear, pollution originating from fishing vessels, catch of non-target species, and impacts on associated or dependent species, in particular endangered species and promote the development and use of selective, environmentally safe and cost-effective fishing gear and techniques;

Fisheries (Fish Aggregating Device Management) Regulations, 2014. 2014-07-01,

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Regulation 4

    PDF (page 5)Source URL

    (2) A person that owns or operates a fish aggregating device or electronic equipment associated with such device shall apply to the Director of Fisheries to register every such device, and shall renew the registration annually. Regulation

  • Regulation 12

    PDF (page 11)Source URL

    (1) An owner, master or operator of a purse seine vessel licensed in Kiribati or registered in Kiribati shall comply with the legally binding measures ·explicitly identified in a FAD management plan.

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 21

    PDF (pages 13-14)Source URL

    (1) A person must not:(a) permit to be used, use or attempt to use any explosive, or any poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish orin any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carry or have in his or her possession or control any explosive, poison or other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention to use the substance for a purpose mentioned in paragraph (a); or (c) take, or attempt to take , fish by a prescribed method. (2) For subsection (1) (c), the regulations may prescribe methods that cause unnecessary damage to the marine environment or to stocks of fish. (3) A person who contravenes subsection (1) is liable on conviction to a fine of S100 000 and to imprisonment for 2 years. (4) A person must not receive or possess fish taken by means that contravene subsection (1) if the person knows or ought reasonably to know that the fish have been taken by those means.

SHARK SANCTUARY REGULATIONS 2015

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Regulation 5

    PDF (pages 3-4)Source URL

    (1) A person must not, in the Kiribati Shark Sanctuary; (a) catch, capture or kill a shark; (b) engage in fishing for shark; or (c) remove a shark fin from, or otherwise mutilate or injure, a shark. Regulation 6. Possession, etc., of shark and shark parts prohibited (1)A person must not possess or receive a shark or shark part. (2)A person must not sell or offer for sale , import or export a shark or shark part. (3) A fishing vessel in Kiribati waters must not have on board a shark or shark part.