Vessel Registration & License Management

Administrative Order No 10 of 2015

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 19

    PDF (pages 18-19)Source URL

    The DA-BFAR, in coordination with the M/CFARMC, shall continue to assist the LGUs in implementing the national program for the registration of municipal fishing vessels, gears, fisherfolk, and fishery operators.

  • Article 28

    PDF (page 22)Source URL

    The registration, documentation, inspection and manning of the operation of all types of fishing vessels plying Philippine waters shall be in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 27

    PDF (page 22)Source URL

    No commercial fishing vessel license shall be issued except to citizens of the Philippines, partnership or to associations, cooperatives or corporations duly registered in the Philippines at least sixty percent (60%) of the capital stock of which is owned by Filipino citizens. No person to whom a license has been issued shall sell, transfer or assign, directly or indirectly, his stock or interest therein to any person not qualified to hold a license. Any such transfer, sale or assignment shall be null and void and shall not be registered in the books of the association, cooperative or corporation.

  • Article 118

    PDF (pages 67-68)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with conservation and management measures adopted in rules and regulations to be promulgated by the Department 67 pursuant to international conventions, RFMO resolutions and laws of coastal states where Philippine vessels fish. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, violation of the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department shall be punished with confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license or permit and an administrative fine of twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below whichever is higher: Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, and confiscation of the catch and suspension or cancellation of license. (n)

  • Article 119

    PDF (pages 68-69)Source URL

    No municipal, commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures promulgated by the Department in coordination with the LGUs: Provided, That for vessels operating in Philippine waters, only the catcher vessel shall be covered by this requirement. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the fishing vessel owner, master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with confiscation of catch, suspension or revocation of the license and an administrative fine equivalent to twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below, whichever is higher: Upon conviction by a court of law, the master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months to two (2) years and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or revocation of the license. (n)

  • Article 122

    PDF (pages 70-71)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to falsify, conceal vessel identity or lack of registration or tamper with the vessel markings, identity or registration. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license. (n)

  • Article 123

    PDF (page 71)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to conceal, tamper or dispose evidence relating to an investigation of a violation. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of imprisonment from five (5) years to ten (10) years and fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, and suspension or cancellation of the license. (n)

Fisheries Administrative Order 198-1 Series of 2018

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 4

    PDF (page 4)Source URL

    The registration, documentation, inspection and manning of the operation of all types of fishing vessels plying Philippine waters shall be in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 17

    PDF (page 6)Source URL

    Non-compliance to the provisions of this Order and other established fishery laws, rules and regulations, shall be a ground for rejection or non-issuance of CFVL.

  • Article 36

    PDF (pages 11-12)Source URL

    The licenses issued pursuant to this Order shall be subjected to cancellation or revocation on any of the following grounds: (a) Willful violation of existing fishery laws, decrees, letters of instruction or its implementing rules and regulations; (b) Non-compliance with the terms and conditions of the license which shall include, but not to be limited to, the following: i. Use of gear other than that specified in the license. ii. Tampering or alteration of CFVL and/or CFGL. iii. Unauthorized modification that substantially changes vessel structure or size. iv. Fishing outside the area specified in the license. v. Non-recording of fish catch in prescribed fishing logsheets. vi. Failure to display the authenticated copy of the CFVL and/or CFGL in conspicuous places on the boat. vii. Refusal to be subjected to inspection of fishing logsheets. viii. Refusal to let deputized fishery law enforcement officers to take fish samples for on-the-spot examinations. (c) False or fraudulent statements in the application thereof by the applicant or his duly authorized representative; and,

    (d) When public interest so requires.

    Provided, however, that for items (b) (iv) to (viii) above automatic revocation shall be imposed only on the third violation.

    Provided finally that the penalty and sanctions provided in this Section shall not apply in case the offender avails of the offer to settle as provided for in Rule 131.2 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10654.

Republic Act No. 10654 amending Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 4

    PDF (page 6)Source URL

    (82) Serious Violation – means any of the following violations of the provisions of this Code: (a) Fishing without a valid license, authorization or permit; (b) Fishing without reporting the catch or misreporting the catch; (c) Fishing in a closed area or during a closed season; (d) Fishing of prohibited species; (e) Fishing with the use of prohibited gear or methods; (f) Falsifying, concealing or tampering with vessel markings, identity or registration to conceal vessel identity or lack of registration; (g) Concealing, tampering or disposing of evidence relating to an investigation of a violation; (h) Assaulting, resisting, intimidating, harassing, seriously interfering with, or unduly obstructing or delaying a fisheries law enforcer, authorized inspector or observer or other duly authorized government officer; (i) Intentionally tampering with or disabling the vessel monitoring system; and (j) Committing multiple violations which taken together constitute a serious disregard of this Code.

  • Article 94

    PDF (page 16)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to fish in fishery management areas declared as overexploited… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years and fine of Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00) to Five million pesos (P5,000,000.00), confiscation of the catch and fishing equipment used, and cancellation of fishing permit or license.

  • Article 100

    PDF (page 19)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful to fish during closed season… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years, confiscation of catch and gear, and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine and cancellation of license or permit.

  • Article 101

    PDF (pages 19-20)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful to fish in marine protected areas, fishery reserves, refuge, or fish sanctuaries as declared by the Department or the LGUs… Upon conviction by a court of law, violation of this provision shall be punished by imprisonment of two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and gear, and cancellation of license or permit.

  • Article 102

    PDF (pages 20-21)Source URL

    (a) It shall be unlawful to fish or take, catch, gather, sell, purchase, possess, transport, export, forward or ship out aquatic species listed in Appendix I of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), or those categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) as threatened and determined by the Department as such… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of twelve (12) years and one (1) day to twenty (20) years and a fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, forfeiture of the species and the cancellation of fishing permit.

  • Article 103

    PDF (page 21)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to catch, gather, capture or possess mature milkfish or sabalo and other breeders or spawners of other fishery species as may be determined by the Department: Provided, That catching of sabalo and other breeders/spawners for local breeding purposes or scientific or research purposes may be allowed subject to guidelines that shall be promulgated by the Department.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to eight (8) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, forfeiture of catch and fishing equipment used, and suspension or revocation of license.

  • Article 106

    PDF (page 22)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to fish in violation of harvest control rules as determined by the Department.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years and a fine twice the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and fishing gear, and revocation of license.

  • Article 108

    PDF (page 23)Source URL

    The owner and captain of a commercial fishing vessel engaged in fishing who, upon demand by proper authorities, fails to exhibit or show proof of compliance with the safety standards provided in this Code shall be liable administratively and criminally.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalties of imprisonment from one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and a fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, suspension or cancellation of permit or license and impoundment of the vessel until the safety standard has been complied with.

  • Article 110

    PDF (pages 23-24)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to gather, take, sell, transfer, possess, commercially transport, export, forward or ship out any sexually mature shell fish or other aquatic species identified by the Department, or below the minimum size, or above the maximum quantities prescribed for the species. Other parameters for the protection of heavily traded aquatic species may be promulgated by the Department.

    Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the penalty of an administrative fine equivalent to the value of the species or Fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00), whichever is higher, and confiscation of the same, cancellation of permit or license shall be imposed upon the offender.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment from one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, and cancellation of the permit or license.

  • Article 113

    PDF (page 24)Source URL

    (a) The owner or operator of a commercial fishing vessel employing unlicensed fisherfolk or fishworker or crew shall, upon a summary finding of administrative liability, be fined Four thousand pesos (P4,000.00) for each unlicensed fisherfolk or fishworker or crew and suspension or revocation of license for commercial fishing.

    The owner and operator of the distant water fishing vessel, upon a summary finding of administrative liability, shall be fined Forty thousand pesos (P40,000.00) for each unlicensed fisherfolk, fishworker or crew and suspension or cancellation of license.

    The owner and operator of the commercial fishing vessel or distant water fishing vessel shall upon conviction by a court of law, be fined with twice the amount of the administrative fine and suspension or cancellation of license.

  • Article 114

    PDF (page 25)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to obstruct any defined migration path of anadromous, catadromous and other migratory species.

    Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be punished with an administrative fine of One hundred fifty thousand pesos (P150,000.00) to Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00), dismantling of the obstruction at the expense of the offender, and the suspension or revocation of the permit or license. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of seven (7) years to twelve (12) years and fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, dismantling of the obstruction at the expense of the offender, and the suspension or revocation of the permit or license

  • Article 115

    PDF (page 25)Source URL

    The fishing vessel owner, master or operator or any other person acting on behalf of any fishing vessel who assaults, resists, intimidates, harasses, seriously interferes with, or unduly obstructs or delays a fishery law enforcement officer, authorized inspector or observer, the deputized fishwarden of the LGU, or any lawfully-boarding government officers, in the exercise of their duties shall be penalized under this Code. Any person who does not allow any authorized officer or an observer to exercise any of the legal duties shall be deemed to be obstructing that officer or person.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment from six (6) months to two (2) years and a fine twice the amount of the administrative fine and cancellation of license or permit.

  • Article 116

    PDF (page 25)Source URL

    (a) It shall be unlawful for Philippine distant water fishing vessel to sail without a fisheries observer on board as required by RFMO conservation and management measures.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license.

  • Article 118

    PDF (page 26)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with conservation and management measures adopted in rules and regulations to be promulgated by the Department pursuant to international conventions, RFMO resolutions and laws of coastal states where Philippine vessels fish

    Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, violation of the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department shall be punished with confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license or permit and an administrative fine of twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below whichever is higher:

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, and confiscation of the catch and suspension or cancellation of license.

  • Article 119

    PDF (pages 26-27)Source URL

    No municipal, commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures promulgated by the Department in coordination with the LGUs: Provided, That for vessels operating in Philippine waters, only the catcher vessel shall be covered by this requirement. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system.

    Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the fishing vessel owner, master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with confiscation of catch, suspension or revocation of the license and an administrative fine equivalent to twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below, whichever is higher:

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months to two (2) years and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or revocation of the license.

  • Article 122

    PDF (pages 27-28)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to falsify, conceal vessel identity or lack of registration or tamper with the vessel markings, identity or registration. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license and an administrative fine of:

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license.

  • Article 123

    PDF (page 28)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to conceal, tamper or dispose evidence relating to an investigation of a violation.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of imprisonment from five (5) years to ten (10) years and fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, and suspension or cancellation of the license.

  • Article 125

    PDF (page 29)Source URL

    It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with standards for weights, volume, quality and other requirements for all fishery transactions and trade and trade-related measures prescribed by the Department.

    Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be punished with an administrative fine of Fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00) to Two million pesos (P2,000,000.00), depending on the seriousness, extent and volume of trade associated with the violation, confiscation of the shipment or fishery products and suspension or revocation of registration or license.

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from six (6) months to two (2) years and a fine from One hundred thousand pesos (P100,000.00) to Four million pesos (P4,000,000.00) depending on the seriousness, extent and volume of trade associated with the violation, confiscation of the shipment or fishery products and suspension or revocation of registration or license.

  • Article 135

    PDF (page 31)Source URL

    The Adjudication Committee may impose the following additional sanctions to the administrative penalties imposed for serious violations:

    (3) temporary suspension or permanent revocation of license or permit;

The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998

What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?

  • Article 19

    PDF (page 16)Source URL

    The LGU shall maintain a registry of municipal fisherfolk, who are fishing or may desire to fish in municipal waters for the purpose of determining priorities among them, of limiting entry into the municipal waters, and of monitoring fishing activities an/or other related purposes: Provided, That the FARMC shall submit to the LGU the list of priorities for its consideration. Such list or registry shall be updated annually or as may be necessary, and shall be posted in barangay halls or other strategic locations where it shall be open to public inspection, for the purpose of validating the correctness and completeness of the list. The LGU, in consultation with the FARMCs, shall formulate the necessary mechanisms for inclusion or exclusion procedures that shall be most beneficial to the resident municipal fisherfolk. The FARMCs may likewise recommend such mechanisms. The LGUs shall also maintain a registry of municipal 􀂠shing vessels by type of gear and other boat particulars with the assistance of the FARMC.